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Abdul El-Sayed told national television that neither he nor his family has any ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.

His own sister had already written the opposite. In 2012 she posted that the family has long been MB. A year later she wrote that she was praying for family members who support the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt and told them to lie low.

El-Sayed has treated the discrepancy as an attack rather than a fact that requires an answer. When pressed he has asked why the question is being asked at all and suggested the inquiry implies dual loyalty.

The sister’s words remain public.

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The pattern extends beyond one set of tweets. El-Sayed has campaigned with figures who have said America deserves another 9/11. He has called for abolishing ICE and has described open borders as a debt the country owes the world.

When those associations and statements are raised, the response has been to question the right of the questioner rather than address the record.

Thomas Sowell has noted that large numbers of immigrants who do not join the existing culture can eventually threaten the system that attracted them. The same logic applies to political networks that treat American institutions as secondary.

A candidate who cannot give a straight account of his family’s documented statements leaves voters without the basic information needed to judge the risk.

If the sister’s public posts are accurate, what does the denial protect?

Jim Jordan has built his record on oversight that starts with the documents and statements already on the record. Michigan voters can apply the same standard.

The midterms will decide whether a candidate who denies what his own family has said continues to receive a pass or faces ordinary scrutiny. The alternative is a Senate seat occupied by someone whose first response to evidence is to attack the person who presents it.

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