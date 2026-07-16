Jim Jordan has a name for what’s happened to nearly a third of the country. A sanctuary jurisdiction problem, eighteen cities and eleven states deep, and he’s done pretending it’s a policy disagreement rather than a body count.

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“There’s this plan that they’ve had where, for step one, let in 10 million migrants during the Biden administration,” Jordan said. “Step two, create sanctuary jurisdictions so it’s tough to remove those migrants when they commit another crime. Step three, don’t fund the guys who do the removing, defund ICE. And now these prosecutors taking it to a step four. When an illegal migrant who’s in a sanctuary jurisdiction commits some crime, we’re going to let him off. We’re just going to release him. That is the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.”

Why does Jordan keep framing this as a sequence rather than a single bad policy?

Because the cases keep following the exact same pattern he described. In Fairfax County, Virginia, prosecutor Steve Descano dropped assault charges against an alleged MS-13 gang member and released him despite a federal request to hold him for ICE. One day later, that same man allegedly committed a murder. In Denver, local authorities released a suspected Tren de Aragua gang member rather than let federal agents take custody in a secure facility. When ICE tried to arrest him on the street instead, he fled and assaulted an officer.

Jordan brought receipts directly to New York Governor Kathy Hochul during a hearing, walking through the case of a man named Jesus Romero Hernandez in real time. “Who is Jesus Romero Hernandez?” Jordan asked. When Hochul said she didn’t have details on every person in her state, Jordan filled in the blanks himself. “This guy’s a citizen of Mexico, deported seven times, came to your state, assaulted one of your New York residents with a machete and a police officer, then when he was in custody, assaulted another officer. ICE then finds out this guy is in your custody, and they send you a detainer. New York tells ICE we cannot and will not hold Mr. Hernandez.”

Deported seven times. Assaulted a resident with a machete. Assaulted two more officers while in custody. And still released.

Isn’t that exactly the kind of case that should end the sanctuary city debate on its own?

Jordan has sat directly across from Angel families during committee hearings, rows of relatives holding photographs of Americans killed by people who were in the country illegally, more than twenty names read into the record in a single hearing. He’s used those same hearings to preview and mark up legislation like the Sanctuary Shutdown Act, aimed at stripping away the legal cover jurisdictions use to ignore federal detainers.

His argument, laid out plainly alongside Congressman Tom McClintock, isn’t about immigration broadly. It’s about a specific, deliberate policy choice by sanctuary jurisdictions to prioritize criminal aliens over the Americans living next to them. “The modern Democrat Party has become the party of open borders and unlimited illegal immigration,” they wrote together. “It is the party, quite simply, that prioritizes the protection of criminal aliens over the safety of American citizens.” Sanctuary policies, they argued, don’t just fail to prevent crime, they actively function as a pull factor, signaling to anyone crossing illegally that reaching the right city means staying indefinitely, consequences included.

That distinction matters, because the argument was never that immigration itself is the threat. It’s that unvetted, uncontrolled entry, paired with jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate with federal enforcement once someone reoffends, is what turns a manageable system into a public safety crisis. Contrast the machete case with someone like Arnold Schwarzenegger, who immigrated to the United States at 21 with nothing and built an entire life here legally. Speaking about his own path, Schwarzenegger put the obligation plainly. “When you come to America, you’re a guest,” he said. “You have a responsibility as an immigrant to give back to America, and to pay back to America, and to go and do something for your community for no money whatsoever.” He didn’t stop there, adding a pointed line about people who skip the legal process entirely. “Those people that are doing illegal things in America, the foreigners, they are not smart.”

That’s the version of immigration Jordan isn’t fighting. Vetted. Legal. Contributing. The problem he keeps hauling governors and cabinet secretaries into hearing rooms to answer for is the opposite version, where seven deportations and a machete assault still aren’t enough to keep someone out of a sanctuary city’s protection.

America has always had room for people who come to build something, the way Schwarzenegger did, the way countless immigrants have for generations. What Jordan is refusing to accept is a system that can’t tell the difference between that person and Jesus Romero Hernandez, and keeps choosing to protect the latter anyway.