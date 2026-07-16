Jim Jordan Report

Jim Jordan Report

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Craig g USMC's avatar
Craig g USMC
2d

let's just exterminate these fuckn scumbags ourselves just like Dexter, nobody will miss them especially not MS 13 or the other cartels, no SSN no problem

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Linda's avatar
Linda
2d

I DON'T want more Arnolds and Elons.

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