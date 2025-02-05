Get 61% off for 1 year

To say the FBI has digressed from its intended purpose would be an egregious understatement. Jim Jordan echoes this sentiment with regularity on X and also on Capitol Hill.

There is hope in the form of Kash Patel.

Patel’s Transition to FBI Head Isn’t Guaranteed

The political left has raised some questions about Patel’s background in a quest to undermine the rising star of the right. Some lefties insist Patel’s law school education is inferior. Others question Patel’s use of a Las Vegas home.

What matters most is that Patel is a patriot intent on shrinking government to the bare essentials.

For this reason alone, Patel should be quickly confirmed as the next FBI Director. Patel’s passion for justice inspired Jim Jordan and other like-minded individuals to passionately advocate for his timely confirmation.

Jordan Insists the FBI is in Dire Need of a Revamp

The FBI has spent years demonizing the religious right, targeting Catholics as supposed zealots worthy of terrorist designation. The FBI also zeroed in on Donald Trump when it should have been focused on uncovering the Biden family’s crimes.

The FBI event went as far as targeting parents who expressed concern at local school board meetings back in 2023. The Bureau should have used its resources to identify the Capitol pipe bomber instead of wasting time, money, and personnel to investigate parents.

Patel, Jordan, and Trump are now attempting to drain the swamp. Democrats want to prevent Patel from contributing to the drainage effort.

Critical thinkers are justified in questioning why the political left is so staunchly against Patel’s confirmation. It appears the left would oppose any nomination for FBI director, regardless of that person’s background.

Such is characteristic of the partisan politics that define our current era.

Is the FBI Even Necessary?

It appears Democrats fear Patel will decimate the FBI, rendering it nearly powerless. Though the FBI has a minor role to play in identifying and solving domestic crimes, that work could be done by police at the local level.

The political left also fears Patel will weaponize the Bureau against prominent Democrats. In reality, Patel’s focus would likely be centered on minimizing the Bureau’s power for utilitarian benefit.

Though Patel probably won’t succeed in eliminating the FBI from existence, its power might be decentralized. Such is the spirit of the Republican party and conservatism.

As Jim Jordan regularly highlights on X, there is no need to consolidate power in the hands of the few at the federal level when power can be decentralized locally.

History shows the excessive consolidation of power leads to unfortunate and inhumane outcomes.

America’s Fate Rests in the Hands of Federal Lawmakers

The confirmation of Patel as the FBI Director would mark the beginning of a new era. If Patel receives enough votes for confirmation, the FBI will be overhauled in the spirit of minimalism.

Under Patel’s leadership, the FBI will finally work for the people as opposed to partisan politicians with petty agendas. The Senate’s confirmation of Patel is the only roadblock standing in the way of that change.

Senators would be wise to recognize Patel’s humble origins in the legal field.

Patel started his career as a public defender where he defended clients in both federal and state court. Patel paid his dues, working his way up to the Justice Department where he selflessly worked as a National Security Division trial attorney.

Patel is the American Dream Personified

Patel’s ascent is symbolic of America’s collective identity as a land of opportunity and meritocracy. It is high time that Senators recognize Patel’s hard work.

After all, it was Patel who highlighted the Russian collusion scam. Patel also identified the illegal spying on Trump’s campaign.

Senators should heed Jim Jordan’s passionate call to action, recognizing Kash Patel is the fresh start America needs. Now is the time to confirm Patel, empowering him to drain the FBI swamp.

Patel, Trump, Jordan, Thomas Massie and other conservatives will work to help America reclaim its “City on a Hill” status that once made it the envy of the world.

