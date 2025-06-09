How many people does America need?

As it currently stands, we have 347 million citizens. However, the nation is struggling to accommodate that number of people.

Truth be told, a considerable number of jobs are “fake jobs” that would not exist if layers of bureaucracy were eliminated. Factor in the removal of hyper-feminism and the number of “real” jobs necessary for functionality would be even less.

The ongoing housing deficit makes our massive population sting all the more. To put it bluntly, we have too many people.

