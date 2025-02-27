When the Left cries foul about political retribution from the Trump administration, they’re trying to duck justice–again.

It’s an old trick and–judging from the 2024 election–most Americans are on to it. Not the Left. They still believe they are above the law in their quest for a dystopian utopia fueled by an updated form of Marxism and twisted by hatred for America.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has been onto the Leftist criminal shenanigans for years. The Left did their best to duck and dodge the House Judiciary Committee–which Jordan chairs–and their efforts to hold the FBI accountable for weaponizing the agency against all things MAGA.

Now that Kash Patel is the Director of the FBI and the term “DOGE” has taken on an entirely new meaning, Jordan–like a wrestler late in the match who senses the opponent has grown weak–is going for the pin.

The Judiciary Committee posted the news on X. “Subpoenas FBI For Weaponization Docs Hidden By Biden.”

"The move is intended to eliminate any legal obstacles used by the bureaucracy to hide evidence of Biden admin weaponization of the FBI," the post continued.

“Under the Biden Administration and the tenure of former Director Christopher Wray,” Jordan wrote in a letter to Patel, “the Federal Bureau of Investigation departed from its core public safety mission, suffered from senior leadership failures, and refused any real transparency or accountability for its actions.”

Translation: Biden’s FBI was used as a political weapon to destroy MAGA.