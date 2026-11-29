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Jordan says he’s got the receipts tying a 2020 FBI operation to a decade-long pattern of targeting Trump’s campaigns.

Jim Jordan didn’t hold back after being asked about Senator Chris Murphy’s comments defending immigration crime statistics. “I think we need to understand this is a systematic plan of the left who now control the Democrat Party,” Jordan said.

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The Plan, Step by Step

Jordan laid out what he sees as a deliberate sequence. “They let in 10 million illegal migrants, had no border during the Biden administration,” he said.

Then came the second phase. “They create these sanctuary jurisdictions all over the country — 18 cities, 11 states,” Jordan said. “That represents almost a third of the country.”

Those jurisdictions, he argued, aren’t incidental. They’re a magnet, pulling people toward places where local law enforcement is barred from coordinating with federal authorities.

“And then to top it all off, they said we’re not going to fund the guys who do the apprehending,” Jordan said. “They shut down the government twice because they didn’t want to fund ICE.”

Names Behind the Numbers

Jordan refused to let the conversation stay abstract.

He pointed to a case in Fairfax County, just outside D.C., where an individual had reportedly been apprehended 40 times for various offenses. Police had sent an email warning that this person was going to hurt someone badly.

He did. “He killed Stephanie Minter when he should have been apprehended, should have been turned over to ICE, should have been deported back to his native country,” Jordan said.

Jordan tied that case directly back to Murphy’s remarks. “This is the consequences of this stupid policy that Senator Murphy wants to say is no big deal,” he said. “Well, it is a big deal. Just ask Mr. Coleman this week, or Stephanie Minter’s mom who testified three months ago.”

Fourteen Sources the FBI Chose to Ignore

The conversation shifted to a new demand Jordan’s committee sent to the FBI — a letter requesting all evidence tied to a 2020 operation codenamed Round River, which classified Trump administration officials and allies as conduits of Russian disinformation.

Jordan explained what’s driving the urgency. “The key fact with Round River is they had 14 confidential human sources who said the Biden family was up to some things that they shouldn’t have been doing,” he said, pointing to the Hunter Biden and Burisma matters specifically.

Why would the FBI have fourteen separate sources pointing the same direction and choose to look elsewhere entirely?

Instead of investigating those tips, Jordan said, the FBI went a different direction. “They said, ‘No, no, no. We’re going to go talk to members of Congress and tell them that there’s a Russian information operation,’” he said. “And they labeled people like me as conduits of spreading Russian misinformation. That’s baloney.”

A Pattern Going Back to 2016

Jordan situated Round River inside a longer timeline he’s tracked for years.

“Back in ‘16 it was Peter Strzok, Lisa Page trying to help Clinton win and make it so that President Trump couldn’t win,” he said. “Then in 2020 it was, ‘Oh, how can we help Biden win and hurt the Trump campaign?’ And then it was this operation. And then in ‘24 of course it was Jack Smith.”

Every time Trump has run for office, Jordan argued, some kind of government operation has run in parallel. “This is scary,” he said. “Designed to harm President Trump’s chances of being the president.”

Four Justices, Timed for Political Advantage

Before wrapping up, Jordan addressed a House vote blocking a constitutional amendment to cap the Supreme Court at nine justices — a number that’s held since the 1860s.

He was direct about the motive. “They want to add four justices. Not one, not two, not three, but four, because they want it to be a 7-6 majority,” Jordan said.

But the timing gives away the real strategy, according to Jordan.

“They don’t want to give President Trump the opportunity to appoint four new justices,” he said. “They only want to do that when there’s a Democrat in the White House.”

Jordan noted the bill isn’t new either — it was first introduced years ago by then-Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, back when Biden held the presidency.

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