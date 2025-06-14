To spend or not to spend? That is the question.

Fiscal conservatives like Elon Musk insist we are at the precipice of collective financial doom. Others have a more pragmatic view of the current context that reflects today’s reality and the tech advances of tomorrow.

Jim Jordan is one such individual. Jordan’s logic in supporting the Big Beautiful Bill is that it stimulates the economy and we will pass more rescission packages to implement DOGE cuts.

Why Jim Jordan Believes the Big Beautiful Bill Makes Sense

Additional spending might not be as disastrous as some Trump haters predict. Jim Jordan agrees, showing his support by backing the Big Beautiful Bill.

“You know it's a good bill because the left hates it and the left hates it because it has core, common sense Republican principles... It cuts taxes, it secures the border, it says if you're an able-bodied adult and you're getting welfare, you're going to have to work..." – Jim Jordan

Here’s what matters most: the Big Beautiful Bill strengthens the economy.

Above all, the bill puts people to work, restoring the social contract of participatory capitalism and liberalism.

The legislation includes $168 billion of funding for ICE agents. Those patriots will deport illegal aliens and secure the border for a better American future.

If passed, the bill will catalyze the hiring of a whopping 10,000 new ICE agents.

An additional 5,000 customs officers will be hired. We’ll also add 3,000 agents to patrol the southern border.

Republicans are Willing to Temporarily Ignore the Debt

Both Jordan and House Speaker Mike Johnson are pushing for the bill’s passage in the house.

The silver lining is that the spending appears to be necessary yet temporary. The federal budget will likely be further dissected and cut in the years ahead.

Spending in the near future stimulates the economy, serving as the impetus for another Trump boom. Some on the left are quick to forget the first Trump term was an economic triumph.

The Trump economy was characterized by expansion, widespread hiring, minimal poverty, tax cuts, and wage hikes. We would be remiss not to remind the left that the stock market also soared when Trump was in office.

In the long run, the federal government will likely shrink. DOGE rescission packages will inevitably cut spending.

Though DOGE’s initial cuts weren’t as deep as originally touted, the department developed a schematic for a fiscally responsible American government of the future.

It’s not a question of if government spending will be cut but when.

What Jordan Likes in the Bill

Jordan has gone out of his way to highlight the bill’s ICE funding to deport violent invaders.

Some of those illegal have committed crimes in their home countries and also here in the states.

“President Trump’s main campaign promise was to secure the border and deport violent criminal illegal aliens. Our reconciliation package, which has already passed out of our Committee, helps him do just that.” – Jordan

It will take hundreds of millions of dollars to restore safety, peace, and civility to the United States.

The temporary spike in spending will pay significant dividends across posterity as America returns to greatness.

Wait!

It gets even better: the Big Beautiful Bill increases average take-home compensation between $7,800 and $13,300 for the typical family of four.

The legislation also hikes wages between $6,100 and $11,600 for most workers. Trump’s anti-taxation stance on overtime and tips will be cemented.

The bill is also family-friendly, tacking on an extra $500 to the Child Tax Credit. The legislation further incentivizes Americans to start a family by making the aforementioned tax credit permanent.

A Win for Senior Citizens

Tax cuts for our beloved senior citizens will also be made permanent.

In total, seniors will enjoy $72 billion of tax relief. The standard deduction for those age 65 and up will be $4,000. The new deduction will stretch from 2025 to 2028.

Trump’s uber-popular tax cuts of 2017 will be solidified, adding money to the wallets of individuals and the bank accounts of business.

Those citizens will spend more while businesses increase hiring, respectively.

That’s a win-win for the economy. In other words, Trump and Jordan are living up to their promise of economic prosperity that restores American greatness.

Trump and Jordan are Making Lemons out of Lemonade

Though no conservative is thrilled about spending more federal tax dollars, it appears the stimulus is necessary.

Spending today is the equivalent of cracking some eggs to make an omelet that we all get to enjoy. It’s a rising tide that lifts all boats, ensuring every American shares the spoils.

Trump, Jordan, and other Republicans are using those dollars wisely, fixing the mess that Biden made.

Strap in and hold on tight. The road ahead might be a bit rocky but the destination is in sight.

Thanks to patriotic voters who made their voices heard in November, Trump will be at the wheel.

Hop on in.

Enjoy the ride.

We’re making America great again.