The company that employs the daughter of the Manhattan judge who oversaw Trump’s case has been subpoenaed by Jim Jordan and the House Judiciary Committee.

Many have called the hush money case against Trump weaponized lawfare against the former president, meant to interfere with the current election. There were 34 separate charges for which the judge found him guilty. The judge also refused to move the case to federal court, even though there’s a legal precedent that the Supreme Court set upholding presidential immunity. It’s the first-ever criminal trial of a U.S. president.

There’s a clear conflict of interest, aside from the trumped-up charges. The CEO of Authentic Campaigns and Loren Merchan, a partner at the company, used their positions to siphon funds for Joe Biden and VP Kamala’s 2020 election. Jordan is now forcing Nellis to provide documentation of Authentic Campaign’s communications with Judge Merchan, ostensibly to provide a paper trail that would likely reveal an obvious conflict of interest, and more importantly, abject corruption and potential money laundering.