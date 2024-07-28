In the final weeks leading up to the 2020 presidential election, sordid content from a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden publicly leaked. The information revealed a series of emails pointing to substantial corruption in Hunter’s business dealings, alongside other troublesome findings. Americans ultimately came to learn that the son of Joe Biden has extensively struggled with guns, escorts, and additional vices.

Despite these facts, countless Democrats worked overtime to sweep the laptop’s material under the rug. They shamelessly condemned Republicans who drew attention to these matters, calling them “conspiracy theorists.”

Even worse, Democrats insisted that anyone who suggested Biden was involved in his son’s overseas business affairs were simply grasping at straws. Of course, later revelations showed that Biden was neck-deep with Hunter, who he’d regularly share phone calls with to discuss said business dealings.

Believe it or not, the story gets even more twisted. On X, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan just made known even more shocking news about the infamous laptop of Hunter Biden.

CIA Colluded With Team Biden to Do Damage Control

In a recent report from the House Judiciary GOP, information shows that the CIA worked in conjunction with the Biden campaign to mitigate the laptop scandal. In other words, once news of the laptop broke nationally, the agency helped Biden’s team put together a statement and other efforts to discredit reports of Hunter’s illicit business affairs.

This was done by design and on multiple fronts. House Republicans also gave insight into the CIA’s internal response to the laptop scandal. This extends beyond the agency’s members signing onto a statement which condemned the leak of Hunter’s business dealings as “Russian disinformation.”

In the aftermath of rubber stamping such a false claim, the CIA showed no remorse, but only PR concerns. The agency, behind closed doors, expressed that the “politicized” nature of this very statement they endorsed could make their agency appear in a less than optimal light.

Make no mistake, these concerted efforts to help Biden’s campaign overcome the laptop scandal were pushed by some of the highest echelons of the CIA. This includes then-director Gina Haspel, along with the agency’s COO, deputy director, and others with green card access which grants admission to secure facilities.

What Else Have Government Agencies Been Hiding?

Everyday Americans are understandably disturbed by these latest developments. The CIA intentionally running interference to discredit the laptop’s findings - along with anyone who dared to raise a red flag about what the information suggests - should be enough to send chills up every patriot’s spine.

What’s more is that the CIA did not have a change of heart and admit what it did. The agency is only now being called out due to the investigations and hard work of House Republicans. Without these efforts, the American people would have no clue of what the CIA really got up to in late 2020.

At this point, it only makes sense to ask ourselves what else various government agencies have been hiding from the public. If the CIA was willing to go this far to help Biden avoid lasting political damage, what else are they doing that hasn’t been discovered yet? Could the FBI or other groups that Americans are told to trust also be into shady practices behind the scenes?

Since Joe Biden’s time in office, Americans have condemned him for using various government agencies to target his political opponents. The latest and most prominent examples of this deal with the bogus charges President Trump was hit with in New York.

People have likewise raised eyebrows over the jailing of Aimee Harris, a woman who revealed Biden used to take showers with his daughter, Ashley. Ashley wrote about this years ago in a diary that was ultimately abandoned and later found by a concerned citizen. Since then, the Justice Department pushed for (and ultimately succeeded in getting) Harris to spend time behind bars.

There’s No Telling What’s Coming Next

On multiple occasions, Joe Biden has shown a willingness to have federal agencies do his dirty work. Whether that dirty work is covering for his son’s crimes, hiding his own inappropriate behavior involving his daughter, or damaging his political rivals, there’s no end to any of it.

As we get close to the 2024 presidential election, it’s imperative for every single American to remain vigilant. As conservative Rep. Jim Jordan pointed out on X, the Biden campaign was not above working with historically trusted agencies to win an election.

Today, the president is down in the polls and losing faith from his own party. Many Democrats who once eagerly backed Biden are demanding that he step aside, warning he no longer has what it takes to continue moving forward as president.

The stakes are higher than before. This is likely the last run that Biden will ever have at the White House in his lifetime. All things considered, the American people have to be ready for this president to try anything for the sake of maintaining power.