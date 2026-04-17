Jim Jordan Speaks Truth: Why Democrats Are Afraid Of A Simple Voter ID.

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What is the twisted reasoning that you would need a photo ID to purchase cold medicine, cash a check or board a commercial airliner but it is “racist” to require the same to vote in a Federal Election?

That’s the exact kind of hypocrisy Jim Jordan tore apart in his most recent unapologetic television appearance. As the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, he clearly made his point: the Save America Act is nothing but common sense. Show your ID. Prove you are a citizen. Protect the vote. End of story.

And as you might expect, the Left is panicking.

Jordan did not hold back. He referenced Margaret Thatcher, invoked Ronald Reagan’s “paint with big bold colors” mantra and simply stated: there is no way to misunderstand this. Every sane American gets it. To vote, you have to be a citizen. To vote, you have to prove who you are. Democrats in the U.S. Senate (and the radical Left that actually runs their party) do not want anything to do with it.

Why?

As Jordan so bluntly put it, the modern Left’s entire agenda is driven by insanity. Defund the Police? Insane. Abolish ICE? Insane. Allow males to compete in female sports? Insane. Open borders and sanctuary cities? Insane. And now, fighting with all their might to block the simplest of voter ID laws? Also insane.

He called it exactly what it is: the current energy of the party is coming from the far-left fringe and even Chuck Schumer has admitted they will not vote for it.

The media calls it “controversy.” Jordan just calls it what it it - common sense vs. chaos.

However, the part that should cause every voter to stop reading and listen is the fact that what Jordan exposed regarding the true motivation behind the Democratic roadblock is not just politics as usual; it shows a calculated effort to manipulate the process.

That is why paid subscribers here receive the full, unfiltered analysis — the connections the corporate media does not report on and the patterns that explain each and every “insane” position.

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