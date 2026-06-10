Jim Jordan gets directly to the point during his most recent TV appearance. According to him, the efforts to politically target former President Trump have not slowed down. He believes that there is now ample evidence of a long-term strategy of using the federal government to attack political opponents.

The key issue becomes does anyone have the ability to be subjected to this type of prolonged harassment without negatively impacting the overall political landscape?

Jordan believes he sees evidence that confirms many people’s suspicions regarding coordination between various federal agencies and special prosecutors. It seems that instead of a “one-and-done” effort, there appears to be an on-going operation that adjusts tactics whenever previous lines of inquiry begin to run out of steam.

What, exactly, does Jordan want everyone to know? The evidence of critical importance is laid out below for subscribers.