Kamala’s running mate, Governor Tim Waltz, is a fantastic farce. Waltz wants to help run a country when he let his own state of Minnesota burn to the ground during the George Floyd riots of 2020. The hellish images can’t be memory-holed, thanks to a few internet social media platforms that still allow freedom of speech. Representative Jim Jordan is calling out Walz point-blank, but let’s look at who is likely funding the Harris-Walz dog and pony show.

The Hellscape Minneapolis Became Under Walz’s Watch

Shall we review the absolute hellscape that the streets of Minneapolis became while Walz was governor?

From the flames that burst from the city’s 3rd precinct police station to the looted stores, Walz allowed complete anarchy, fueled by Soros funding and his inept “leadership.” He sat by and watched 1500 buildings be looted and destroyed causing $500 million in damage. He fomented the anger in his city, and then said the people of Minneapolis deserve it because they didn’t support DEI (diversity equity, and inclusion).

Kamala Harris, his running mate, posted bail for the idiots who trashed the city. One dentist that grew up in the city, Dr. Ali Barbarawi said the civil unrest during the governor’s tenure was a once-in-a-100-years thing. These two watched as looters and rioters doused local businesses like ice-cream shops and Target with gasoline and set them aflame.

This extra special case of crazy says he’s proud to support Kamala, the Communist-leaning, radical leftist Deep State puppet, but we’re supposed to believe the comments on his latest campaign funding video on YouTube. Yes, what a great guy! Be sure not to offend Soros and his boy though. When Republicans do it they’re punished.

Walz let an American city turn into the scene from a post-war apocalypse. The looting while the city burned due to Black Lives Matter angst went on for almost a week before Governor Walz finally called in the National Guard.

Without roiling public criticism, he likely would have done nothing to stop it. I guess we shouldn’t be surprised that he would allow this level of mayhem in his city. He has voted to support abortion of full term babies. Walz is also accused of having ties to China, just like Biden.

Walz is a Soros Plant Meant to Destroy America

Geroge Soros’ campaign funding is what allows imbeciles into office. He uses non-profit organizations to pour millions into campaigns, and a whopping zero dollars of the $178.5 million he contributed to the last cycle was for Republican candidates. His super PACS aim to turn even the staunchest conservative states into Democratic-run hellholes like every other large city has become under Democrat rule. His latest group, run by Beto O’Rourke alums from his 2022 campaign were funded entirely by Soro, and he’s trying to turn even Texas, blue.

As Bloomberg corroborates, Soros non-profits funded the second-largest trough of money to Dems in the last election cycle of any donor. Is it any surprise he’s backing the dumb and dumber duo of Harris-Walz? He donated over $125 million ahead of midterm elections. With that donation, Soros told an interviewer, that money was a long-term investment meant to support “political work beyond this year.”

Soros is part of a set of Uber rich individuals that fund the ideas of the “Open Society Foundation,” but don’t let their name or propaganda fool you, nor ignore the extent of his reach. He use his fortune to create a network of foundations, partners, and projects to further his political agenda in more than 120 countries. The latest U.S. presidential puppets are just one of Soros’ many “projects” that end up causing mayhem and destruction. Walz is doing his job well if you ask the Open Society Foundation that Soros set up.

Soros targets his political opponents too. He installs pawns like Kamala and Walz to prevent people like Trump from taking office. He’s banned from contributing to political campaigns in Russia, Pakistan, Turkey, Hungary, and the Philippines, yet he’s allowed to “donate” millions to install his puppets in our American government. He finds away to “donate” even to charitable 501(c)(3)s that are prohibited from participating in politics.

These aren’t donation, though. This is the outright purchase and installation of a globalist, communist billionaire’s chosen lackeys.