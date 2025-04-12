The judicial branch of American government has become the equivalent of a dictatorship by the few. We’ve empowered a small group of unelected judges to interpret vaguely written laws.

Few but Jim Jordan and Donald Trump have highlighted the immense power of the judiciary. These patriots are justified in questioning the role of our country’s highest judges.

Here’s why.

Liberal Judges are Ganging up on the GOP

The United States’ system of decentralized government has shifted power toward judges, most of whom have a radical liberal agenda.

What sense is there in Congress debating laws and empowering the president with executive action capability if the judiciary nullifies the executive’s decisions?

No matter what the Trump administration does, there is a liberal judge waiting in the wings to strike it down as supposedly unconstitutional or illegal.

A liberal judge ruled the destruction of USAID is unconstitutional. Moreover, judges have blocked other Trump policies issued through executive order. In total, Trump has issued 89 such orders, many of which will never be implemented.

Liberal judges with far-left agendas have selfishly sabotaged our economy, tax base, and the family unit by promoting transgenderism.

The nation is now saddled by a massive federal workforce that cannot be whittled down to the bare essentials. If preventative action isn’t allowed to occur, we’ll be on the path toward uncomfortable austerity.

Jim Jordan and Elon Musk are Holding Judges Accountable

It is often said that one should not complain about a problem without posing a solution. Jim Jordan and Elon Musk agree judges should be impeachable.

At a bare minimum, all judges, at every level of government, should be elected through a Democratic process. The appointment of judges is completely antithetical to the spirit of democracy championed by the west.

At the moment, the judiciary is a defacto autocracy. Liberal judges strike down executive orders and laws without respect for President Trump and Congress.

It might also be wise to find creative ways to re-empower the lawmaking body of Congress. As it currently stands, the countless hours spent on the floor of Congress debating laws are in vain.

The president’s crafting of executive orders is also largely in vain. It’s as if we have no government at all yet finance that barren bureaucratic landscape to the tune of nearly $7 trillion per year.

America’s Judges in the Spotlight

Though the mainstream media doesn’t want you to know it, Adam Abelson, a Maryland District Court judge ruled Trump’s executive order on eliminating DEI was vague and could not be implemented. Another Maryland judge, Brendan Hurson, blocked Trump’s team from slashing federal funds for transgender youth care.

Loren AliKhan, a District of Columbia District Court judge, prevented the Trump administration from freezing federal loans and grants. The logic in doing so is that the freezing was supposedly ill-conceived.

Amir Ali, another swamp judge, issued an injunction on the GOP’s attempt to eliminate USAID. William Alsup, a California District Court judge, required half a dozen government departments to reinstate fired employees.

These judges are only the tip of the massive anti-Trump judicial iceberg. Though the judges might not be colluding to thwart Trump’s agenda, they are certainly left-leaning.

Questioning Judges’ Agendas

Jordan, Trump, Musk, and other conservatives are willing to jeopardize their personal safety when calling out America’s anti-GOP judges. Challenging entrenched power is inherently risky.

Here’s what Musk and Jordan want Americans to know: recent court rulings make it crystal clear that the nation’s judges lean to the left of the political aisle.

Some judges are liberal due to their upbringing, life experiences, and/or familial ties. Others have been compromised.

In the spirit of intellectual honesty, we must address the elephant in the room: money.

Judges are human beings just like everyone else, meaning they are interested in trading favorable rulings for financial favor. Some judges fear the repercussions of their rulings, be it a home invasion or physical attack.

An unpopular ruling even has the potential to lead to the abduction of a judge’s child or significant other.

Perhaps it is time to consider taxpayer-financed home security systems for our nation’s judges. Personal protection in the form of a bodyguard when commuting to and from court might also be necessary.

Such protection would give judges reassurance that they’ll safe, empowering them to make rulings without bias or under duress.

Has the Time Come for Democracy in the Courtroom?

America might be wise to deconcentrate judicial power using democracy in the courtroom. As an example, challenges to presidents’ executive orders and laws set by Congress should not be handled by a single judge.

A better approach might be to put such challenges before a panel of judges. Ideally, those judges would independently review legal challenges and make determinations of law in intellectual silos.

The judges’ rulings would be tallied, ensuring that the majority opinion prevails. Though such a system would be a bit onerous, it would also be in the spirit of decentralized democracy.

Revisiting the Constitution

Trump’s critics are fond of insinuating he has little-to-no respect for the Constitution. In the spirit of fairness, the Constitution was written by cross-dressing slave owners several hundred years ago.

Fair-minded individuals are justified in questioning whether the entirety of the Constitution is still completely relevant in the 2020s. Furthermore, judges can also twist and misinterpret the wording of the Constitution to make it appear that Trump’s executive authority violates the document.

Perhaps the time has come to transition to a new era of American government in which judges aren’t handcuffed to the minutiae of the Constitution. Judges’ arbitrary interpretations of the document are sabotaging the country’s greater good yet they won’t budge an inch.

It is time for Jim Jordan and Donald Trump to re-empower Congress and the executive, ultimately disempowering the judicial branch.

It’s the only path to restoring true democracy in America.