The leftists have gained massive control of our government by hijacking federal agencies and pushing lies to the American public.



Orwell described the power of this dishonest tactic in his writing.



“And if all others accepted the lie which the Party imposed—if all records told the same tale—then the lie passed into history and became truth.”

This rhetoric that the left has pushed is not only dishonest but also dangerous. They have fed fake information to the FBI about conservative groups, labeling these groups as dangerous extremists.

What was once considered normal, patriotic behavior is now despised by the left. The left is hell bent on destroying the reputations of Americans and rewriting history.



The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is one such example of this. The group has called many conservatives and Christians, including Charlie Kirk, radical white supremacists. This rhetoric is very dangerous because much of the public believes it, and in turn has led to various forms of political violence.

Thankfully, the FBI has been pushing back against the SPLC, thanks to efforts from Jim Jordan.

However, the left’s stronghold on federal agencies is still in place, and politicians like Jordan are instrumental in continuing to fight against this political radicalism, which threatens the foundation of conservative values in the United States.

The federal government is not for sale to racist and corrupt leftist institutions. It is imperative for politicians like Jordan to fight back against the collusion of leftist organizations and our federal government.

Jim Jordan Fights Back Against Weaponized Attacks on Conservatives