Representative Jim Jordan provides a breath of fresh air in the muck of federal inquiries. If only more people would listen to him as our next election cycle approaches.

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) is a busy man these days. The Ohio native spends much of his time getting to the bottom of federal missteps -or lack thereof- and looking through the smoke and mirrors propped up by the rotten Biden administration.

