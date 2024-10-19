Jim Jordan has asked Secretary Mayorkas four times for access to files in the Homeland Security database that would implicate the Biden-Harris regime in their illegal immigration actions, and to verify the so-called “citizenship” of Ohio voters who aren’t from Ohio, and aren’t legal citizens with the right to vote.

If you think the recent FEMA scandal where Harris, Mayorkas, and other government criminals have repurposed taxpayer dollars to fund illegal immigration support, you’ll be shocked to learn that Harris has been planning the immigrant influx since as early as 2005.

The Bipartisan Policy Center, as well as our U.S. Constitution, makes it exceedingly clear,

“The Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 explicitly prohibits noncitizens from voting in federal elections. It is not legal in any state for a non-citizen to cast a ballot in a federal election.”

Though this is patently illegal, Mayorkas has admitted to stealing federal FEMA funds for illegal immigrants, to the tune of $650 million. Why would he want to hide files showing where money is going to help resettle immigrants who have come into our country without due process? Perhaps because he and Harris plan to use the mass onslaught of illegal immigrants to create a permanent Democrat voting base.

If people think this is an exaggerated conspiracy theory, consider this:

