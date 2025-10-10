For far too many years now, left wing cities have been overrun with crime.

There’s no getting around it. Every time Democrats get in power, cities and civilians are worse off for it.

Look no further than some of the bluest areas in America…

Detroit

Chicago

NYC

San Francisco

Washington DC

Every single one of these cities (and others) are overrun with lawlessness and ineffective leaders who don’t want to face the truth.

Rather than cleaning up these communities and welcoming back law and order, Democrats in power just lie about what’s happening.

One of the latest examples comes out of the nation’s capital. While addressing Congress about crime rates, Washington DC council chair Phil Mendelson got caught lying about the city’s numerous problems.

Rep. Jim Jordan Speaks Truth to Power

During a House Committee hearing regarding DC oversight, GOP Rep. Jordan confronted Mendelson on the abysmal state of the nation’s capital.

Instead of the Washington DC council moving to cut back crime, they’re working to rephrase how crime is talked about.

Case in point: “theft” in this city is no longer categorized as “theft.”

Instead, the DC council chair and other Democrats in leadership are calling this “taking property without right.”

When Rep. Jordan asked why an obvious crime is being referred to in this manner, Mendelson didn’t have a straightforward answer.

Sadly, that’s not shocking.

Later on, Rep. Jordan also pointed out that theft in Washington DC has seen a 500% increase. Yet, by reframing it as “taking property without right,” Democrats can make crime rates seem much lower than they actually are.

This is a disgrace…yet, it’s what the left is pushing for in every city across America where they hold power.

Democrats Have a Long Pattern of Doing This

Unfortunately, the Washington DC council is just a microcosm of the left’s broader sickness.

Rebranding theft as “taking property without right” is actually on brand for them. It’s the same as them referring to criminal illegal aliens as “undocumented migrants.”

Don’t forget San Francisco’s infamous decision to basically decriminalize shoplifting, so long as thieves don’t take merchandise surpassing $950 in value.

No one can deny the crime crisis in these left wing cities.

Not even Democrats themselves.

Instead, they’re reduced to fudging the numbers, playing word games, and hoping Americans don’t see what’s happening. Unfortunately for the left, however, we do see what’s happening.

Even more so… we stand with leaders like Rep. Jim Jordan who speak truth to power and recognize the danger of unchecked lawlessness.

This is Why Troops Were Deployed to Washington DC

In August, leftists melted down after President Trump sent troops to the nation’s capital. Yet, these soldiers were deployed precisely because of the city’s major problems with crime and homelessness.

Before troops arrived, Trump declared a state of emergency, speaking about mass lawlessness in the community.

Thefts

Robberies

Carjackings

Murders

There’s no getting around any of this.

Phil Mendelson and other Democrats can try to rebrand theft all they want. While they twiddle their thumbs, President Trump is restoring law and order.

DC Crime Has Been a Problem For Years

The nation’s capital, a famous hub of leftist degeneracy, has been infested with crime for years.

Back in 2020, after the death of career criminal George Floyd, violent rioters destroyed buildings, cars, and other property. Stores and other places of business were robbed, while civilians hid in their homes, afraid to go out.

During this juncture, Trump once again had to deploy National Guard troops to Washington DC.

Sadly, these crime sprees are a pattern in the nation’s capital.

Moving forward, we’re switching things up…no matter how loudly Democrats kick and scream.

Let’s hope President Trump’s latest troop deployments clean up the city once and for all.