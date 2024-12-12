In 2016, Hillary Clinton said aloud what many federal agency members truly believe about most of the population.

Thankfully, her deplorable comment was likely one of many factors that caused the American public to grant Trump a surprise victory in the 2016 election.

One would think that the DNC would learn from this event and treat people with respect, but these views have amplified and spread to other sections of our government. In a new shocking case, FEMA denied relief support to Trump voters after one of the worst hurricanes we have experienced in decades.

This fact should not be that surprising. In their eyes, Trump supporters are trash who are unworthy of the relief that our tax dollars have funded. It’s not just the politicians and radical left members who hold this view, but also people employed by federal agencies. Public servants should not despise the very people they are supposed to serve. Until politicians clean up this mess, our tax dollars will continue to fund people who hate the majority of the population.

Jim Jordan Exposes FEMA Hypocrisy

Federal agencies like FEMA are notorious for failing to respond to natural disasters in a timely manner. However, recent events have shown that things are much worse and that they often mistreat people, despite their stated commitment to equity.

Jim Jordan heavily criticized a FEMA employee for the agency’s failure and discrimination against Trump supporters during the recent hurricane.





Ever since Hillary Clinton called Trump voters deplorable before 2016, over half of the population has come to the sad realization that many bureaucrats and members of our government hate us to our core. Many of these groups have grown self-righteous in this journey and they have stopped trying to hide the fact that they despise Republicans.



Jim Jordan noted how this was an alarming trend that he has seen from many people in the government, not just FEMA.

“ This disdain, this mindset that’s in the government where everyone is deplorable, everyone's garbage, everyone is, you know, smelly people at Walmart, and oh be mindful of those people in western North Carolina. That’s what it sounds like, and again, the best evidence is the text message we have which reinforces that mindset we’ve seen from so many people in our government.”

Agencies like FEMA like to pride themselves on equity, but in reality they despise a large percentage of the American population. If you voted for Donald Trump, you can expect factions of our government to mock you and potentially even deny you the services that your taxes have funded. This event also shows that there may be other malicious events occurring behind the scenes. Federal agencies should be held to a higher standard, and Americans should not have to worry about discrimination based on political affiliation.

FEMA Lies

What type of toxic environment allows a federal agency member to boldly make a hateful and divisive statement like this?



Jim Jordan walked circles around the FEMA employee who was present for the meeting and noted how the agency’s response to these actions was very inconsistent. One FEMA staff member stated that her actions were a completely common practice. However, FEMA has been hedging heavily by saying that her actions were completely unacceptable. Jim Jordan repetitively addressed the elephant in the room and noted that one of the FEMA members had to be lying.

The text clearly shows that the request to skip houses with Trump signs was treated like a standard command, similar to others like staying hydrated and bringing a towel.





The person who Jim Jordan spoke with noted that she did not even question any of the 13 people who received the text. She was clearly not interested in getting to the bottom of this and is merely making acceptable statements to protect FEMA from public criticism. FEMA should be committed to providing relief to everyone, regardless of their sex, race, religion, or political beliefs. It is appalling that an organization that claims to be hyper-focused on equity forgot this very simple fact.

FEMA’s Massive Failures

Why should the private sector have to make up for FEMA’s failures?





Many people are also rightfully angry at FEMA for failing to properly respond to the recent hurricanes in the United States. Many NGOs and private businesses rose to the challenge and provided relief for FEMA in some of the areas where it failed. In some areas, private helicopters had to assist to provide adequate relief.





FEMA has a long history of running out of money and being unable to respond to natural disasters in the country. The federal agency appears to be mismanaged, and Congress has not been organized enough to ensure that it receives the funding it needs to properly respond to emergencies.





The main issue in recent months has been the fact that FEMA has been too distracted by the Biden-Harris constructed Southern border crisis. As a result, it has not had the financial and human resources necessary to provide Americans with the relief that they paid for with their taxes.



FEMA has completely lost sight of equal treatment, due to its hyperfocus on equity. Moreover, it has thrown the American people under the bus by focusing on other issues not directly related to providing Americans with disaster relief. Congress should certainly be more diligent in assisting and funding FEMA, but it is very clear that FEMA needs to revamp its operations and clean up a lot of mess within the organization if it ever wants to achieve its core objective of providing disaster relief to all American families.

Equity over Equality

Many federal agencies have been pushing for DEI and other toxic measures that have had miserable knock-on effects. The USS, which has been preoccupied with diversity training and hiring quotas, failed to protect Donald Trump from an assassination attempt. The DHS has also been focusing on boosting equity in its annual strategic plan while it continues to fail to secure our border. Even the CIA focuses on DEI. The result is that ordinary people struggle as federal agencies fail to perform their duty while basking in the idealistic rays of this flowery DEI language.

This is not the first time agencies like FEMA have committed immoral actions under the pretext of equity. Politicians like Warren and Harris have a long history of focusing on equity in disaster relief.

Over the past few years, politicians and federal agency members have normalized this concept, so much so that a FEMA employee finally dared to act in a manner that reflects the true view of these agencies. If they had targeted another group, the response from the media surely would have been much more drastic.

Overhaul Federal Agencies

FEMA has failed on multiple levels this year, which reflects how our government needs to overhaul many federal agencies. DOGE will be able to cut waste spending, but we will also need to focus on addressing other toxic practices in these organizations.

FEMA needs to be 100% focused on providing relief for all Americans. They should not be wasting resources on addressing the Biden border crisis, and they should provide relief to all Americans regardless of their political affiliation. Disaster relief should be one of the areas that everyone agrees isn’t political, but it’s hard to restrain people if they honestly believe anyone who voted for Trump is racist, misogynistic, or even a Nazi.