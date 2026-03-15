Jim Jordan Report

Jim Jordan Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Jim Jordan Report

Jim Jordan Slams Democrats’ Lawfare and Love For Illegals

For years, Democrats have put the interests of illegal aliens above the protection of American patriots.
Mar 15, 2026
∙ Paid

Time after time, Republicans are attacked for supporting law and order.

We’re vilified for not wanting our jobs, taxes, or safety taken away by criminals with no business in our country.

It’s a SHAM.

President Trump is working tirelessly to clean up the mess, though. He’s getting our country back on track after four years of chaos.

That’s why Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers can now locate, detain, and deport illegal aliens.

This isn’t a game.

This is about our children, our futures, and our country.

Unfortunately, Democrats keep trying everything they can to sabotage all three.

But during a congressional hearing in February, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan called them out for it.

Sanctuary Cities Are Slowing Killing America

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of America Reborn.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Rand Paul Review · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture