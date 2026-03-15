Jim Jordan Slams Democrats’ Lawfare and Love For Illegals

Time after time, Republicans are attacked for supporting law and order.

We’re vilified for not wanting our jobs, taxes, or safety taken away by criminals with no business in our country.

It’s a SHAM.

President Trump is working tirelessly to clean up the mess, though. He’s getting our country back on track after four years of chaos.

That’s why Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers can now locate, detain, and deport illegal aliens.

This isn’t a game.

This is about our children, our futures, and our country.

Unfortunately, Democrats keep trying everything they can to sabotage all three.

But during a congressional hearing in February, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan called them out for it.

Sanctuary Cities Are Slowing Killing America