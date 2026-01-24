After nearly a decade of failed witch hunt attacks against Trump, the left has learned absolutely nothing.



In their latest move, the left has decided to pretend to care about the Epstein files for the first time ever so that they can launch an attack on Trump. They have even gone as far as to hide evidence of an Epstein victim who said Trump was innocent.

The left’s only political strategy has been to launch baseless attacks against Trump. Nothing has changed since the Russian collusion accusations of Trump’s first term.

The American public sees through these mad and baseless strategies and has frankly become sick of these tactics. In reality, the Republican Party is stronger than ever, as it has delivered on more policies in these first ten months than the Democratic Party has in multiple terms.

The attacks on Trump are merely a distraction from his success and ability to deliver on campaign promises. The leftist hypocrites are against his border and crime policies, which have helped stop sexual crimes against children.



It is disgusting for the left to pretend that they care about these issues when they are merely interested in opposing Trump at all costs.



Jim Jordan Calls out the Hypocrisy from the Left



As the DNC political theatre pretends to care about Epstein victims, Jim Jordan has not held back from calling out the party’s massive hypocrisy.

These political stooges do not care about the Epstein victims, and are only hopping on the opportunity to be a part of another Witch Hunt attack against President Trump.



Jim Jordan recently called out the radical left for redacting the name of an Epstein victim who publicly stated that Trump did not do anything wrong.

IT’S ALL ABOUT ATTACKING TRUMP!



The left does not care about the truth or justice for the victims and is only interested in tarnishing Trump’s image.

As Jordan noted recently, there was no reason to black out this victim’s name.

“So why black out her name? Because she had in her book and had testified under oath that she had never seen any wrongdoing by President Trump.”

This testimony is a crucial piece of information at a time when the left and media have backstabbed Trump and attempted to turn the country against him. In these moments, we need to turn to all sources of information available. Most importantly, we should examine all of the testimonies of actual victims.

The DNC Never Cared About Epstein

The American public isn’t buying the fake social warrior movement from the left on Epstein. The evidence working against them is crystal clear for those who bother to look.



If the left cared so much about the Epstein victims, why were they silent about it during the Biden crime administration? Where did this sudden passion for justice come from?



Jordan has called out the hypocrisy of the left for jumping on this issue in 2025 and pretending they care about the issue.

“Democrats have spent six months talking about Epstein even though they had four years to do something about it. Why would they do that? Maybe it’s to go after President Trump.”

If these people really cared about sexual violence, they would be on board with Trump on his deportation and southern border measures.

Trump’s efforts have helped the US government capture hundreds of child sexual predators, but of course, these unprincipled clowns from the left don’t care about this.

Every politician in the country should support these heroic efforts from ICE, and they should also honor the testimonies of all victims of sexual violence.

These half-baked attacks against Trump are spineless and intellectually void, and the American public deserves much better from its political leaders.



Another Trump Witch Hunt Attack



The one constant with the left has been their mindless attacks against Trump and their efforts to deceive the American public in these pursuits.

The left will do anything in its power to make Trump look bad!

They attempted to shut down the government for as long as they could to make him look bad, accomplishing nothing during this period. They have pursued him on a plethora of fake charges, including the fake Russian collusion and Stormy Daniels charges.



They merely see the Epstein files as low-hanging fruit and a pretext to go after Trump again.





Since 2016, they have gone after him based on Russian collusion and other mindlessly trumped-up charges. Trump prevailed over all of these fake attacks, and he is poised to again stand tall as the left attempts to tarnish his image while ignoring direct evidence that shows he is innocent.



As Jim Jordan noted, the American public is fed up with this nonsense and can see through their lies.





“Americans see through it all, and frankly, it’s actually kind of sad. This obsession. This syndrome. This mindset that says we’ve got to go after President Trump no matter what they have. I think it’s because President Trump and Republicans have accomplished so much that they told the voters that they were going to accomplish in the 2024 election.”

This distortion of evidence and mindless accusations against Trump are merely a political strategy to push back against the victories of Trump and the Republican Party.

Trump has Delivered: The Left Has No Original Platform



During his statements on the Epstein files, Jim Jordan made a very key point about these attacks: One of the main reasons they are doing this is because Trump has been one of the few presidents who has delivered on his campaign promises.



He helped secure the border within months, while the Biden crime administration floundered for years. He has cut tax rates and helped build a strong economy for the middle class.



Trump has also helped clean up many American cities from dangerous criminals. Ironically, his efforts in major American cities and at the southern border are highly detested by the left, even though they have helped deter the very types of crimes the left pretends to be against.



NO MORE HYPOCRISY!

Trump has done more to avenge victims of sexual violence, while the spineless DNC has only pretended to care about the issue because it was a convenient way for them to attack Trump.



The democrats have no viable platform, which is why they lost to Trump. Now they are just further showing their desperation by attacking Trump in any way that they can.