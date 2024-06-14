The New York court system has made unprecedented political moves in recent months. The attempt to threaten Trump’s ability to run for president this year is an unprecedented attack on our Republic.

These actions should be gravely concerning for anyone watching, as they demonstrate how the courts could continue to attack political opponents.

Jim Jordan has confronted New York about its weaponization of the government against political opponents and will question Alvin Bragg in a hearing this month. This opposition is a much-needed step for our country to ensure that courts cannot interfere in elections and that Trump has a fair chance of campaigning and running without interruptions.

Political Abuse of the Courts