Jim Jordan Report

Jim Jordan Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hawker's avatar
Hawker
21m

OK Now what do we/you do about the feds who do or have gone after US Citizens? We elected a majority Republican in both chambers along with the President. Now do the job you said you were going to do!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rand Paul Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture