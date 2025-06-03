DOGE has done an excellent job exposing all of the waste and fraud within the American government.



Another very important form of corruption that we need to monitor is the excessive legal power these agencies hold. There are a plethora of vague and shifting laws in the United States, written by federal agencies, which can instantly cause an uninformed citizen to become a felon. Nobody voted for the people who created these laws, and many people are unaware of these laws since there are over 300,000 of them. Agencies like the ATF are in obvious violation of the Constitution.

Most importantly, federal agencies have proven themselves to have a very strong political bias. Giving them excessive legal power is just throwing fuel on the fire. Conservatives stand to suffer the most in this environment.



Many federal agencies need to be eliminated because of their deep-seated corruption. Others need to be overhauled, and this has to include eliminating all of these unnecessary laws. Federal agencies should work to protect all people, not to attack political rivals and burden the public with tedious laws.

Jim Jordan Exposes the Power Abuse of Federal Agencies

Federal agencies have been working against the American public for decades. It is finally time to clean house and reform these agencies. One area to note is that federal agencies have the power to prosecute hundreds of thousands of crimes.

Jim Jordan recently pointed out how much power federal agencies have to create laws that burden the average American. The list of crimes is nearly 100 times larger than the number of prosecutable crimes in the U.S. code. Congress did not make any of these laws.

Jim Jordan recently noted that many Americans may be unintentionally breaking laws.

“So Americans can be charged with all kinds of crimes that they don’t even know exist, that they don’t even know they broke, that were created by people they didn’t elect. That’s the situation we’re in?”

People can’t possibly keep up with all of the laws created by federal agencies, especially since these laws are constantly changing. More importantly, unelected individuals should not have this much power over taxpayers’ lives. These agencies should be focused on protecting Americans, not policing them. Americans should not have to pay for this waste activity.



A Boston lawyer even noted that the average person likely commits three felonies per day.

DOGE has helped to expose the financial waste of federal agencies, but it is also very crucial to look at their legal overreach. These agencies clearly have too much power, and the government should strive to eliminate more of these vague and burdensome laws.

The ATF and the Second Amendment



Why should Americans fund a federal agency that violates their Second Amendment rights?



Jim Jordan also pointed out the hypocrisy of the ATF, which creates confusing laws and then changes them on a whim. He noted that the ATF, out of thin air, decided to say that pistol braces were illegal. Any American citizen who can’t keep up with the ever-changing laws like this could face criminal charges.



The ATF has been notorious for a lot of scandals, including its Sting operations being connected to shootings in Arizona. One of its most disturbing actions was its severe mishandling of a raid in Waco, which led to multiple deaths of civilians and agency members. US taxpayers funded this massacre. Even after all these major failures, there are no new reforms, and these agencies continue to have the power to control Americans.

Agencies like the ATF have no place in our government. Alcohol is no longer prohibited, and taxpayers don’t need to pay a federal agency to monitor alcohol use. Moreover, its actions related to firearms encroach on the liberties guaranteed by the Second Amendment. The ATF has violated citizens’ rights and has also taken away licenses from dealers for minor paperwork errors. US business owners and individual taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to fund an agency that violates their basic constitutional rights.





The Conservative Bias



Federal agencies have also made it very obvious since 2017 that they have a heavy bias against conservatives and anyone who attempts to disrupt the system. The crooked FBI went after Trump on many fake felony charges, and was responsible for disrupting his election runs in 2020 and 2024.



The IRS also has a lengthy history of targeting conservative groups in its audits, and has had to make apology statements for doing so.

Jim Jordan has also exposed how the FBI targeted individual Americans if their financial transactions contained the words MAGA or Trump. Many federal agencies have proven their disdain for conservative Americans.

Our current system is designed to reward complicit agency members and to punish anyone who attempts to make changes from within. Data from the hearing on the Weaponization of the Government showed that many whistleblowers or employees who go against the status quo can easily become targets.

If the sitting president of the United States faces risks from federal agencies, American citizens can also expect continued harassment from these spineless bureaucrats. Agencies like these should be closely audited to ensure that they are not wasting money and violating Americans’ rights.

The War on Drugs

Many states are slowly beginning to liberalize drug laws, yet many people in the United States have had their lives destroyed because of casual drug use.

In 2023, the FBI arrested over 700,000 people for drug use, which accounted for nearly 87% of all drug-related charges. Moreover, around 220,000 of these charges were for marijuana use. The federal government should not have the power to incarcerate someone for partaking in a substance that is legal in nearly half of the states.

The best solution regarding drugs is to take all power away from the federal government and give it to the states. This way, millions of people could avoid being sent to jail for consuming substances that are legal throughout half of the country.

The libertarian movement has been helpful in helping to free many types of unjustly convicted people. Trump has helped to free Ross Ulbricht, the Silk Road founder, who faced a lifetime sentence for operating a marketplace where people could buy drugs and other illegal substances with Bitcoin.

The irony here is that the CIA has been credibly accused of drug trafficking.





How Much Federal Agency Waste is There?

Federal agencies have become a laughingstock for all the wasteful spending on DEI and other fruitless programs. These agencies are public servants and should be serving the American public and boosting our national security.



Sadly, there is also a lot of fraud and abuse in these agencies’ core operations. We shouldn’t waste excessive money policing the American population, unless these actions threaten the American public. When it comes to actions that are actually a risk, like fentanyl and unchecked immigration, these agencies have been less ambitious about pursuing justice.



Federal agencies are wasting American taxpayer funds, and they have way too much legal power. The Trump administration will be instrumental in overhauling these agencies and ensuring they focus on serving the American population and making our country more secure. American citizens who want to smoke weed or own a pistol brace are not a national security threat. There are many more serious issues at hand that these agencies ignored under the command of the Biden crime family.





