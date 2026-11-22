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A federal judge lied to an appellate court, got a private reprimand, and kept her lifetime seat. Jim Jordan wants to know why.

Speaking with Greta Van Susteren on Newsmax, Jim Jordan laid out a case that’s been building for weeks. “You’re an officer of the court,” Jordan said. “You lied to the court about something that was very inappropriate that took place in chambers with a law enforcement officer.”

“I don’t get that either,” he added, “and that’s why we’ve sent the letter.”

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What the Investigation Found

The judge at the center of this, Eleanor Ross of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, was investigated by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

That investigation found she had sex with a police officer in her chambers — conduct loud enough that others nearby, including her own law clerks, could hear it.

When first confronted, Ross denied it. That denial sat for eleven days before she corrected the record with the appellate court.

A Reprimand She Couldn’t Even Complete

Jordan’s frustration centered on how light the consequence turned out to be, and how the judge still managed to bungle even that.

“You could have censured this judge. You could have called for impeachment. But instead they get a reprimand,” Jordan said.

Part of that reprimand required Ross to apologize to the court staff she supervises.

Is a written apology really too much to ask of a sitting federal judge?

Apparently, yes. “She screwed that up,” Jordan said. “The court said, ‘No, no, no, these weren’t even valid. These weren’t even good apologies.’ So she couldn’t even do that right, for goodness’ sake.”

Why This Might Go All the Way to Chief Justice Roberts

Jordan didn’t rule out escalating the matter beyond the 11th Circuit entirely.

“This maybe should go all the way to the chief justice of the judiciary — the Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court, Justice Roberts — and see what he has to say about it,” Jordan said. “We may want to go to that level next.”

He also made clear that Congress isn’t relying purely on voluntary cooperation. “If we have to, we’ll subpoena,” he said. “Everything’s on the table when it comes to us getting information.”

A Political Wrinkle

Jordan added another layer to the story — Ross’s reported attendance at political events for Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis, who has faced her own scrutiny in recent years.

For Jordan, that detail adds to a bigger question: why did the 11th Circuit handle Ross’s conduct the way it did?

The Perjury Double Standard

Jordan drew a sharp comparison to how his committee has handled false statements from other officials.

“We do criminal referrals. We don’t do them often. We only do it when the evidence is there,” Jordan said. “We referred Jack Smith for what reason? He lied to Congress. We referred John Brennan for what reason? He lied to Congress.”

So why does a sitting federal judge get treated more gently than a special counsel or a former CIA director?

The contrast, in Jordan’s framing, is stark. Officials who lie to Congress get referred for prosecution. A federal judge who lied about her own conduct waited a week and a half to correct it — and kept her seat on the bench.

Jordan, along with Reps. Darrell Issa and Clay Fuller, sent a letter to 11th Circuit Chief Judge William H. Pryor Jr. on September 1, demanding answers by September 15 on why Ross received only a private reprimand.

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