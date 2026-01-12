At the beginning of both of Trump’s presidential terms, the media and the radical left insisted that Trump’s policies would destroy the US economy and stock market.



The case is closed again in 2025.



The United States’ GDP growth recently reached a record high, and there is much more growth coming as Trump continues to implement his investor-friendly, America-first economic policies. The S&P 500 also soared in 2025, reaching a new record high.

At what point do these Trump bashers become embarrassed by their poor economic takes and unwarranted bashing of Trump’s successful economic policies?

Under Trump’s presidency, Americans will be able to enjoy safer streets and a more prosperous economy that works for the middle class. 2025 was a great success, and Trump is just getting warmed up.

Jim Jordan Praises Trump’s Economic Success in 2025

Bidenomics crushed Americans for four years, and thankfully, Americans are beginning to taste the early innings of economic success under Trump.

Jim Jordan recently shared some of the new economic data, showing how Trump has done wonders to improve the economy by boosting growth and keeping inflation under control.



President Trump is just getting started!

TRUMP HAS CRUSHED THE LIBERAL NAYSAYERS.



These economic indicators clearly show how Trump has helped keep inflation under control and bring robust growth to the economy.

Jim Jordan has been a long-time advocate of Trump’s economic policies and has been one of the most vocal voices fighting for common-sense economic policies that support the middle class. Politicians like Trump and Jordan have helped lower taxes, fight excessive government regulations, and create an economy that better serves businesses and middle-class citizens.





Economic stats don’t lie.

Trump is ushering in a new era of economic prosperity and helping to reconcile the economic fallacies of the sleepy Joe Biden administration. In particular, Trump’s efforts to reawaken America’s previously thriving manufacturing sector are a strategic move that will benefit the middle class this term.

Economy and Stock Market Success





As we enter 2026, near the one-year anniversary of Trump’s presidency, the economy and stock market are now stronger than ever.

The pattern is the same. While the radical left and the media cried about how Trump would destroy the economy and stock market after his first term, the S&P 500 and the economy fared extremely well during these years.



Remember when all of the fake news losers cried about how Trump was going to ruin the economy with tariffs after the first patchy quarter of 2025?

GROWTH AND PROSPERITY!



The economy grew by over 4% last quarter, and there is still much more to come as many of the pledged investments from domestic and foreign companies have not reached the United States yet.



Most importantly, much of this growth is being driven by a push for American-based manufacturing, a move that is more prone to benefit the middle-class labor market.

Trump’s America First Investment Policy has been instrumental in paving the way for companies to enter the United States and make new investments.



The United States has strengthened its ties with Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia, which have made massive investment pledges for the upcoming years.

The Japanese government has also made similar investment pledges, which will also help create new jobs in the United States.



Trump has also pushed other major American companies like Apple to move their manufacturing back to the United States. US taxpayer funds supported Apple’s research and development in its early stages, so it is only befitting that Trump pushed companies like Apple to bring manufacturing back to the United States to help boost the economy.



These signals from Trump in 2025, from both domestic and foreign companies, can serve as a lynchpin to help attract new investments in 2026 and beyond.



SLEEPY JOE IS GONE, AND AMERICA IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS!



While the liberal media and DNC politicians insisted that tariffs would fuel massive inflation in the United States, the opposite has actually proven to be true. Trump has helped keep inflation under control despite the implementation of tariffs, which will soon put the Fed in a position to cut rates to further fuel economic growth.





Jerome Powell has finally admitted that tariffs don’t fuel inflation, showing how he once again failed to predict a basic economic trend.



The left has now been forced to swallow their slander of Trump, as these past two quarters have displayed the new economic path that America is embarking on.



All of these positive economic fundamentals and catalysts have helped support the American stock market, as the S&P 500 has rallied by over 16% in the past twelve months. So much for all of the gloomers who said Trump would wreck the economy and the stock market during his presidency.





Fighting for a More Secure America



Trump has also delivered instant success in his crime and border policies, effectively undoing years of damage from the Biden administration.



Within only several months, Trump cracked down on the border and immediately brought border incidents down by over 90%. Trump was able to immediately bring illegal border crossings to a 15 year low during his second month in office.



His success in this area was swift and undeniable!



Recent border stats show that Trump has continued to bring border incidents to a new record low, allowing the administration to focus on the deportation of dangerous criminals brought in during the Biden administration.

What the DNC did during 2021-2024 was a clear and calculated attack against American national security. By 2023, around 14 million illegal immigrants were in the United States.

Americans can now rest assured that there will not be dangerous criminals, many with terrorist ties, freely entering our country. These measures will help make American cities safer and also support the labor market by creating more opportunities for US citizens.



Crime rates have also declined across much of America, following Trump’s controversial move to bring in the National Guard to many American cities.

DNC politicians are too short-sighted and addled to see how these moves regarding crime and our border can help instill confidence in the American economy.

The end result has been holistic prosperity, as American cities are safer and thriving thanks to Trump’s economic and immigration policies.

Reversing the Damage

Americans suffered unnecessarily at the hands of the DNC in the previous administration. The government encroached on their liberties and wrecked the economy through its draconian covid measures and economically illiterate policies.

2025 has been a wonderful year for Trump as he has been able to swiftly defy the opposition from the DNC, which falsely claimed he would wreck the economy. The combination of economic, crime, and southern border data shows that Trump has been nothing but victorious on many fronts.

The data from 2025 is merely a confidence signal, showing that America is now sane and open for business. A continued influx of investments, from existing domestic giants and foreign governments, will help sustain this new economic wave approaching.



Americans finally have access to the economy that they deserve under Trump!