Jim Jordan Says the Right Needs to Get It Together to Defeat the Left

After witnessing massive recoveries in areas like economics, border security, and crime, it is very important for Americans to always remember one simple fact: The left is crazy!



2026 and 2028 are very key years for the GOP, as another wave of victories would help it implement long-lasting changes that would continue to benefit the American people.

As we have seen in the past year, the left is willing to violently defy Trump at all costs, even regarding policies that have benefited the American public.

Jim Jordan has strongly emphasized how the right needs to get it together and ensure they crush the left in the upcoming elections. The left’s policies would unleash a wave of national security and economic issues if they gain power, so another landslide victory is a must for the GOP.

Jim Jordan Calls for the Right to Unite Against the Crazy Left

As the midterm elections approach, politicians like Jim Jordan have been sounding the alarm and pushing for the right to unite against the madness of the left.

In a recent interview, Jim Jordan highlighted that it’s important for us to remember where the country will be headed if the left secures a victory.

“I think it’s important in modern politics to always remind voters how crazy the left is. If they prevail, they will go back to high taxes, higher crime, open borders… You name it, they’ll do it.”

Jim Jordan has also highlighted how Trump has followed through with his campaign promises and has kept an open dialogue about what needs to be worked on during the remainder of his term. Our victories gained under Trump, such as border security, are a product of Trump taking back the country and stripping the left of its power.

Trump has followed through with the mandates of the American population!

Trump has kept taxes low, brought down inflation, and is taking massive steps to address other key areas of the economy, such as real estate and healthcare. Our borders are secure, and crime has dropped in many cities.



Trump did all of this in just one year and has plenty of time to follow through in other crucial areas of the economy.

We need to remember that the left is the true enemy and has come against Trump as he fights to restore the economy and make American cities safer.

Democrats have been defying Trump just for the sake of opposing him, and can’t stand the economic and social progress he has made in just one year.

It is crucial for the right not to take this for granted and to continue its united fight against the left with even more tenacity in the upcoming years.

Trump Delivers on Promises: Campaign Sanity

Jim Jordan has praised the Trump administration for its greatest sign of success, following through with promises he made to the people.



Trump’s initial border success has turned into a long-term victory for the GOP, as we have now entered the 9th straight month of border improvements.

ZERO ILLEGAL ALIENS RELEASED INTO THE COUNTRY!



Moreover, Trump’s efforts within the United States have also been favorable, as ICE has been able to remove a large number of dangerous criminals that the left flooded our country with. The DHS has released a list of some of the worst criminals who have been caught and deported.

These are the criminals that the left otherwise would have chosen to protect!

Trump’s efforts to restore the economy have also been favorable, allowing him to defy all of the false claims that his efforts would harm middle-class Americans.

Trump has followed through on many successful economic measures by bringing down inflation, creating jobs, and strengthening the United States’ standing in artificial intelligence. His policies are also very pro-middle class and pro-family, as he has implemented other initiatives such as tax cuts for Americans and a Trump Savings account for families that decide to have children.

The American economy is strong, and our cities have become safer thanks to the efforts of Trump!

The Left is Crazy

It is very important for the right not to fall for the hot hands fallacy and assume its victory in 2026-2028 is guaranteed. The left could easily unwind all of these efforts if it gains a majority in the 2026 and/or 2028 elections.



Now more than ever, it is important for us to remember how crazy the left is!



The left showed its true colors during Covid, through its immoral and draconian mandates and destructive economic policies. They also showed middle-class Americans how much they despise them with their open border policies.

The list goes on and on!



What is most appalling is how the left is continuing to defy Trump when he is trying to follow through with very basic voter mandates. Jim Jordan recently noted that around 30% of the population is composed of areas where local law enforcement does not cooperate with the federal government.

As Jordan noted, states like Minnesota are implementing some of the dumbest policies ever!

“In Minnesota alone in 2025, they released 460 illegal migrants who were charged with another crime, they released them to the streets, when ICE had a detainer filed with the jail, filed with the detention center.”

If the left is doing this while they don’t hold the majority, how much more damage will they inflict if they defeat the right in 2026 or 2028?

Keep in mind that the right still has a lot of work to do to remove voter fraud from the system with the SAVE America Act, to ensure we actually have fair elections.





Trump has made stellar progress on the border, economy, and security of the country, and it is imperative that it secures a victory to avoid a hostile takeover from the left.



We saw all of their tactics. Russiagate! Trying to jail Trump!

The left will sacrifice the country to seek revenge if it gains any form of additional power in the coming months.



The right has accomplished a lot in the past year, but it still needs to unite and follow through with several lingering issues that Jim Jordan has mentioned.

Two years is not enough to fully undo the mess of the Biden crime administration and ensure lasting changes. The GOP’s victory in 2026 is just as urgent as the last election cycle was.