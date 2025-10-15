In only a matter of months, Trump has managed to reverse some of the country’s most damaging leftist policies.

Having a spine and a brain goes a long way!



Border incidents have plunged to record low levels, and crime in major areas like D.C. has fallen substantially, thanks to the swift efforts of Trump. Americans who struggled with soaring inflation and draconian Covid policies now finally have a shot at economic success.

Leftist politicians have been shifting further towards even more radical Marxist policies, with utopian claims and no economic substance.

As Orwell noted in an essay on socialism:

“Nearly all creators of utopia have resembled the man who has a toothache, and therefore thinks happiness consists in not having a toothache. Whoever tries to imagine perfection simply reveals his own emptiness.”





What the radical left still fails to understand is that Trump has won the hearts and minds of many through a reality-based approach. He has identified attainable goals with a powerful impact and immediately delivered on his promises.

2025 is only the beginning of a swift economic turnaround.

Jim Jordan Praises Trump’s Accomplishments

Trump’s latest economic and border policies have been a massive victory for ordinary Americans who were neglected during the DNC cult administration.

Jim Jordan recently noted how life is better for many Americans under Trump’s leadership. Trump has slashed crime and worked to build a stronger economy for the middle class. These efforts are impossible for the country to ignore.

This is a nice economic reprieve for the many people who were crushed by inflation and other illogical leftist economic policies. Many people even lost their jobs during this period due to government economic overreach and vaccine mandates.



Under the Trump administration, Americans now have a better way to get ahead.

The goal of the deep state and mad leftists has been to crush the middle-class spirit and destroy family values, efforts that are easily implemented with a weakening labor market.

Americans also need to know that their streets and communities are safe and that the economy is stable before they feel comfortable raising a family.



While there has been massive pushback from the left on his tactics to combat crime, the results from Trump are very clear. Jordan noted that multiple types of crimes, including homicide, dropped substantially after Trump moved to clean up DC crime.



BUT HIS TWEETS ARE MEAN. ORANGE MAN BAD.



The TDS movement is slowly losing steam, as many Americans are fed up with the left’s La La Land socialist policies, which remain disconnected from reality. Americans are sick of perpetual crime and economic setbacks and have shown the world they prefer substance over words.



However, the threat of weak, blue leadership attempting to resist is a massive, credible concern. Trump will have to continue pushing against these roadblocks to continue restoring other major American cities.





Making America Safe Again



Politicians who believe it’s not only acceptable but honorable to defend criminals are the main enemies of the safety of the American population.



DC was a clear benchmark of success, as both violent crimes and property crimes fell by double digits a month after Trump brought in the National Guard.





Shockingly, immoral blue politicians who have been weak on crime and illegal immigration have still been able to retain their leadership position with little resistance.



The notorious Wu will run unchallenged. Mamdani, the mad socialist, is NYC’s top choice for mayor, as other candidates have dropped out. The madness is clearly compounding.

Trump needs to continue applying this model to other major American cities, as leadership is tone deaf, and many blue cities insist on marching into madness.



Another major driver of improved safety in US cities has been Trump’s tough stance on the border. Unlike previous DNC politicians, he has made it unquestionably clear that foreign gang members, fentanyl traffickers, and other criminals are not welcome in our country.





The results under Trump have been crystal clear, demonstrating just how corrupt the Biden-Harris crime administration was.

ALL IT TOOK WAS A POLITICIAN WITH A SPINE!

The left’s lip service on the border policy wasn’t enough to fool the public. The American population knew Trump was our only real shot at truly tackling this crisis.

Illegal crossings at our southern border have massively plunged. Illegal border crossings at other routes, like along the Panama border, have also dropped by more than 99%.



These efforts, coupled with ICE’s efforts in major cities, will help keep American cities safe and also open up new opportunities in the labor market.



Economic Restoration



The left’s greatest economic gift to America was its disastrous performance post-2022, which helped Trump get reelected.



Immediately after Trump was elected, a flurry of companies announced their plans to bring manufacturing to the United States. This has included foreign companies, as well as established American giants like Apple, which plan to relocate operations back to the United States.



Moves by companies in key industries, like the pharmaceutical industry, will help improve our supply chains and boost our national security.

This is not to mention the long-term impact of job creation, a hefty feat for a population demoralized for decades by NAFTA and the aftermath of the Great Financial Crisis, which Obama failed to fully recognize.

Trump has also made it easier for wealthier individuals who want to come to the United States legally and be productive, instead of importing crime to the country.





The Gold Card program will attract a large number of entrepreneurs who want to contribute to the US economy.

This would be quite an upgrade from all of the Tren de Aragua, ISIS, and other gang members that our previous border Czars welcomed with open arms.



Most importantly, the common American is poised to feel more than just the impact of a manufacturing shift back to the United States. Trump has ensured that middle-class Americans will legally benefit from this change.



His bold move to slap a $100k H1B1 visa fee will help ensure Americans don’t lose out on job opportunities because companies want to pay lower wages to foreign employees.





Trump has also implemented no taxes on tips and overtime, a move that will bode well for those who want to see the results of their labor.

IT’S CALLED THE AMERICAN DREAM. IT STILL EXISTS.

Before Americans give up on one of the world’s most successful economic narratives globally, it is best to see what four years of sane leadership can do for crime and the economy. The US economy has bounced back from much worse. The initial signs in 2025 are already very positive.