The January 6th committee is back in the spotlight now that Donald Trump has emerged as the heavy favorite to win the presidency. Ohio House Representative Jim Jordan has called upon the House to study the committee.

Jordan has even gone as far as requesting that subpoenas be issued to Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, and Liz Cheney.

Jordan is Being Unfairly Persecuted

If Democrats had their way, Rep. Jordan would be interrogated and jailed. When asked about whether he would respond to the House select committee’s deadline to respond to the subpoena for a sworn deposition, Jordan insisted he has nothing to hide. The completely arbitrary deadline chosen by the select committee is June 11.

Jordan, a vocal Republican, has made it clear he will not cooperate. Moreover, Jordan has been adamant that the committee must fork over supposed evidence on his involvement with the Jan 6 fiasco. If the evidence is not provided, he won’t comply with the subpoena.

The House Rep. from Ohio even wrote an 11-page letter to Bennie Thompson, the committee chair, complaining that the panel unjustly denied his demand. Though Jordan was provided with a limited response, his inquiries about the subpoena were not answered in-depth.

It’s Time for a new Jan 6 Panel

Jordan has made no qualms about his desire for a new January 6 panel. The current bipartisan group conducting the investigation is clearly illegitimate. Unfortunately, the current committee has done nothing to address Jordan’s concerns so Jordan isn’t cooperating to the extent requested.

Rewind back to the summer of ’21 and Jordan commented on the investigation, stating that if he were called by the committee, he would have nothing to hide. Jordan reiterated the sentiment in October.

Fast forward to December of 2021 and the January 6 committee corresponded with Jordan, requesting that he give voluntary testimony. At the start of January, Jordan stated that he would not answer any questions. Jordan was then subpoenaed in May of ’22 only to state he would refuse to cooperate with summoners unless provided with sufficient information ahead of the meeting.

Jordan’s deadline was pushed back in May of ’22. At the moment, the ball is in the committee’s court.

How Will the Committee Respond to Jordan’s Challenge?

It is possible that the January 6 committee panel will push for a contempt vote. Though Jordan doesn’t appear to be directly involved with the events of January 6, his perspective might hold some value for investigators.

If the New York Times is correct, Jordan was present at what it describes as “crisis meetings” at Trump’s campaign headquarters shortly after Biden became president-elect. The newspaper also insinuated that Jordan was present at a White House meting in the winter of 2020 when he supposedly collaborated with former President Trump to determine how to properly challenge the election outcome.

Jordan’s Letter to Bennie Thompson

Though the mainstream media ignored it, Jordan penned an intriguing letter to the chairman of the January 6 committee, Bennie Thompson. Thompson is a Democrat from Mississippi.

In the letter, Jordan wrote that the committee unfairly targeted him, creating an inappropriate and unprecedented request to analyze the basis for a decision. Jordan went on to describe the current committee’s request as well beyond the parameters of a “legitimate inquiry”, indicating the request was a violation of the principles of the Constitution.

Jordan ended the letter by stating the request would erode the accepted norms of legislation. However, as of the time of this publication, Jordan did not receive a letter or other form of communication in response from Thompson.

The January 6 Committee has a Clear Agenda

As Jordan has publicly stated, the primary purpose of the January 6 committee is to mislead the hardworking taxpayers of America. Though it is true that Jordan confirmed he had a brief conversation with former President Trump on January 6, he wasn’t influential in the events of the day.

Even if Jordan cooperates with the January 6 committee, they won’t get much useful information out of him. Jordan has stated he cannot recall the number of times he interacted with Trump or the length of those interactions on and around the infamous day in American history.

In a just world, the current January 6 committee should be disbanded in favor of a new group. An even better approach would be completely eliminating the committee to help the nation transition to the next chapter of its dramatic history.