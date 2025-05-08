The Biden-Harris administration failed the country with its open border policy, which allowed dangerous gang members from gangs like MS-13 to freely enter the country. Although Trump has stepped in to address this issue, bringing border crossings to a record low, DNC Congress members and judges have still been attempting to stand in the way.



It is maddening that the DNC still wants to die on this hill and ignore the voice of the American public. These people care more about protecting criminals than they do about ensuring that Americans receive the safety they voted for. They hardly bat an eye over innocent Americans being killed, but will fly to El Salvador to show support for a man with MS-13 ties. Even Bukele doesn’t want him to be sent back!

MS-13 has a lot of power in this country. They are present in around 40 states and have the support of DNC politicians. Hats off to Homan, Bondi, Patel, and Trump for tackling this madness and helping to make America safe again.

Jim Jordan Shows the DNC is More Concerned with the Wellbeing of Gang Members

The DNC’s open border policies created a welcoming environment for criminals with ties to MS-13, Tren de Aragua, and ISIS, to name a few. Now that Trump has finally entered to address this self-induced crisis, many DNC politicians are still standing in the way.



In a recent post on X, Jim Jordan called out democrats for fighting to protect gang members and doing nothing to protect Americans from gang activity. They truly do not care about the victims.

These politicians have ignored the victims of this violence and have instead focused on fighting for the rights of a man with ties to the violent gang MS-13. In a recent TDS virtue signaling publicity stunt, several DNC members flew to El Salvador to show their support for this man.



The victims in Maryland and other parts of the country deserve much better. The American public overwhelmingly voted against open borders. They deserve a leader who ends this madness.

Let them show their true Colors



Illegal immigration is one of the issues that caused Kamala Harris to lose to Donald Trump. Their decision to continue doubling down on their illogical immigration takes only provides the Trump administration with more ammo.





Tim Murtaugh, a Washington Times columnist, commented on this toxic behavior from the radical left, who decided they needed to go to El Salvador to visit him.

“They should go. Let the whole country see that they care more about illegal aliens than they do about law-abiding Americans. There could never be a clearer example. Also, this is further proof that the grip the extreme left has on Democrats is increasingly tighter.”

As we saw with other brutal cases, like Laken Riley, the DNC has shown that it is willing to endanger citizens with its ludicrous policies.



Four democrats flew all the way to El Salvador to visit this individual, who was an illegal alien with ties to the violent gang MS-13. This trip was nothing more than an anti-Trump photo op.

The DHS confirmed that he was a criminal and had ties to MS-13. When he was arrested, he was carrying a wad of cash and drugs. Intelligence reports show he was involved in human trafficking. His wife filed charges against him for domestic abuse. The list goes on and on.



These politicians should focus on issues in their own state, such as election security, rising crime, and plummeting education standards. Instead, DNC politicians are obsessed with foreign issues, whether it be funding endless foreign conflicts or personally flying to other countries to voice their support.

MS 13 is no Joke



Why are DNC members flying around the world to meet individuals with terrorist ties?

MS-13 has been a serious issue in the United States since the 1980s, and Trump was the first president to have the common sense to designate this group as a terrorist organization and seriously start cracking down on them.



Kash Patel has already been successful in capturing MS-13 leaders and is currently offering a $5 million reward for other MS-13 leaders. This is an example of an efficient use of taxpayer funds, as gang members know we are serious, and illegal border incidents have plummeted since Trump took office.



Trump has even gotten Mexico to invest in US border security by sending 10,000 troops to help us secure the border.



We should have been doing this ages ago, as MS-13 has a long history of committing gruesome crimes in the United States. A typical MS-13 conviction can involve an individual brutally murdering people with machetes.

Other MS-13 members have killed teenagers by bashing them in the head with a baseball bat. In what universe does someone think they are on the right side of history by siding with violent thugs like this?

These are not just isolated incidents either. MS-13 gang members are already present in forty states, according to the Department of Justice. Our previous border czar was soft and incompetent, and MS-13 took this weakness as a sign to ramp up its operations in other states.



Even the president of El Salvador cares more about this situation. He made it very clear that he would have no part in sending an El Salvadorian criminal back to the United States.

Any DNC politician who still clings to this madness is acting against the desires of the American people and even contradicts the decisions made by the leaders of countries like El Salvador.

Corrupt Judges Join the Madness





There is no hope for law and order in the United States if Congress members and judges act against the laws of this country.



The new and improved FBI has been cracking down on public servants who have decided to stand in the way of the law. A judge in Milwaukee recently tried to help an illegal immigrant evade arrest by sneaking out through a jury door.



Attorney General Pam Bondi made it very clear that judges do not have the right to break the law and interfere with ICE’s operations.

This is true banana republic behavior! A judge should not have the right to interfere with an ICE-ordered arrest in this manner.

Anyone who claims to be a public servant shouldn’t be fighting against the government to protect illegal aliens. Many of these individuals pose a major threat to US national security.

Jim Jordan recently voiced his support for the Alien Enemies Act enacted by Trump.

“But the bottom line is, the president ran on this issue, he told the American people what he was going to do. I think the Alien Enemies Act is totally appropriate. It talks about predatory incursion. So many individuals are here doing exactly that.”

The situation is far worse than the DNC will admit, and our government needs to take swift steps to secure our borders and remove criminals from the country.