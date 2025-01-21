Joe Biden went against his word when pardoning January 6 investigatory committee members. It was merely two weeks ago when Biden stated he would limit pardons to individuals found guilty of crimes.

Biden broke his promise with the preemptive pardon of everyone on the January 6 committee, Dr. Fauci, General Milley, and Liz Cheney.

Jim Jordan Wants Answers

Biden appears to have issued fully legal preemptive pardons though there is the potential for the legality of such preventative pardons to eventually change. There is also the potential for Jim Jordan to call the January 6 investigative committee members in for a meeting.

If Jim Jordan decides to call Cheney, Adam Schiff, Dr. Fauci, and other Biden lackeys in for a formal hearing, they’ll be up the creek without a paddle. In such a scenario, the January 6 committee members would not be allowed to invoke their privileges described in the 5th Amendment (protection against self-incrimination).

A potential Jordan-led hearing might reveal the answers we’ve all been looking for: the political left teamed up with Cheney to exaggerate the events of January 6.

It is also possible that the Democrats framed some of those who demonstrated in front of the Capitol building.

Biden’s Pardoning Spree is One for the History Books

In addition to pardoning Milley, Cheney, Fauci, and Schiff, Biden pardoned others. The former president issued preemptive pardons of the staff and even the entirety of the members who comprised the January 6 investigative committee.

Some of the panel members include Adam Kinzinger, Stephanie Murray, Elaine Luria, Zoe Lofgren, Bennie Thompson, and Pete Aguilar.

All but for Kinzinger and Cheney are Democrats. Such an extensive pardon is a testament to the power of the executive branch that some insist is akin to a modern day king.

The fact that the vast majority of those who received preemptive pardons are Democrats is a testament to Biden’s staunch partisanship.

“It is disgraceful. Many are guilty of MAJOR CRIMES!” – Trump’s response to Biden’s preemptive pardons

Biden was recently questioned about the January 6 pardons. In response, the former president indicated that some of the individuals who received preemptive pardons were threatened with potential criminal prosecution. Biden went on to insist he cannot sit there and “do nothing” in good conscience.

In other words, Biden, a pseudo-king, took justice into his own hands instead of letting the legal process play out. If Trump ultimately attempted to prosecute the members of the January 6 committee, it would have been in the spirit of justice as opposed to political persecution.

Biden also went on to insist Trump’s supporters refused to take accountability for their actions on January 6. The former president even went as far as insinuating Trump’s supporters attempted to intimidate and undermine the January 6 investigative committee.

The Fate of the January 6 Committee Should be Decided by the Courts

If justice were upheld, Trump’s supporters who participated in the January 6 event would be set free and compensated for lost wages and unfair punishment. Moreover, the politicians who used the power of the state for self-benefit should be investigated.

After all, isn’t that why the United States has such a comprehensive legal system?