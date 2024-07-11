When Elon Musk bought Twitter, he laid forth a plan to convert the online discussion forum into the WeChat of the world. WeChat is China’s ubiquitous messaging, calling and banking app.

Nearly everyone in China uses the all-in-one app to operate in what has become a high-tech modern world. Elon’s WeChat vision for X makes it clear that free speech might take a back seat to profitability, control and corporate authoritarianism.

When asked about China, Musk is on record as stating, “The economic prosperity that China has achieved is truly amazing, especially in infrastructure! I encourage people to visit and see for themselves. China rocks!”.

The world’s richest man also recently tweeted, “Extremely concerning!” in response to a report about how the world’s biggest brands are colluding to silence internet speech. However, Musk’s WeChat vision for the platform would likely limit or eliminate free speech in due time.

Musk is Playing Both Sides

A popular men’s rights commentator recently posted a video detailing how Elon Musk has allegedly taken sides with the World Economic Forum (WEF) and GARM. GARM is an acronym short for Global Alliance for Responsible Media.

GARM is a massive initiative that spans several industries to identify and eliminate harmful online media. The World Federation of Advertisers established GARM to “purify” the internet and prevent evildoers from making money from harmful online content.

In reality, GARM and the WEF are all about control of speech and thought. Woke brands and advertisers are working together to attack those in favor of free speech on the internet. However, according to the video linked above, it appears that Musk has sided with GARM.

The CEO of Musk’s X platform, Linda Yaccarino, is on record stating complete free speech will not be allowed on X. Yaccarino spoke before elites at a recent WEF forum and highlighted how the X platform will shadow ban controversial users now more than ever.

Musk allowed the platform’s internal X Safety account to publicly post about how the X platform is a proud member of GARM. The Safety account also detailed how the World Federation of Advertisers consists of marketers cooperating in a “Global alliance for responsible media.”

Critical thinkers justifiably zero in on “responsible media” as the operative and key words in the tweet referenced above. Responsible media is code for media that is inoffensive, politically correct and friendly to the WEF’s agenda.

Musk’s apparent willingness to “bend the knee” to GARM might be the result of the organization’s previous targeting of the platform. Reports indicate GARM previously attempted to direct its member base to halt all paid ads on the X platform. GARM holds significant economic sway as its members cumulatively account for 90% of all worldwide advertising spends.

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan Takes Aim at GARM

Representative Jim Jordan is in the center of the GARM storm. Jordan recently spoke at a congressional hearing to highlight a series of emails that reveal GARM members are strategizing to covertly censor media outlets. In particular, GARM members are attempting to censor The Daily Wire.

Jordan also touched on GARM censorship attempts targeting the likes of:

Fox News

Breitbart

Former President Donald Trump

Joe Rogan

According to Jordan, GARM's purpose is to demonetize and decentralize content that conflicts with its dystopian agenda of corporate totalitarianism. GARM favors woke advertisers and brands that side with the left wing. America’s left wing has become increasingly anti-free speech and Orwellian in recent years.

Ben Shapiro Blasts Back at the Advertising Cartel

Conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro lashed out against the advertising cabal intent on limiting online speech. Shapiro rattled off a series of tweets, stating, “More are targeted by a cartel of advertisers controlling 90% of ad dollars to demonetize and reduce their reach. We have the receipts.”

By “receipts”, Shapiro is referring to the agenda of GARM’s co-founder and head, Rob Rakowitz. Shapiro is allegedly in possession of an email from Rakowitz in which he supposedly complains about people pushing for free speech on the internet. The email also supposedly references “…extreme global interpretation of the US Constitution.”

Rakowitz allegedly went on to highlight how the constitution was written by white men. The reference to white males is Rakowitz’s way of saying the Constitution is not representative of the country’s current demographics.

Shapiro posted an image of Rakowitz’s emails on X in which he seems to criticize the public’s desire to post on the web with anonymity. He compared the right to free speech on the web to the Second Amendment. Rakowitz insists both freedoms should be limited by background checks, waiting periods and oversight.

The GARM Drama is Here to Stay

It might be a long time until GARM censorship is resolved. It appears that X, Meta, YouTube and other top internet platforms are forced to work with GARM to obtain advertising dollars from its members.

Big Government is also taking the side of GARM, using it as a vehicle to silence rebellious voices. As an example, the late Senator Dianne Feinstein said the following to Twitter and Meta before passing away last year:

“You created these platforms…and now they’re being misused. And you have to be the ones to do something about it – or we will.”

Politicians like Feinstein don’t see eye-to-eye with some members of the judiciary. When writing his decision in Murthy v. Missouri, Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito blasted private industry including the likes of GARM. The Murthy case centered on the First Amendment and government’s role in shaping social media content moderation.

Alito fiercely condemned private companies’ willingness to censor free speech on web platforms. Alito’s decision even described anti-speech government campaigns as “coercive” and “sophisticated” attempts to censor the public.

Though online platforms often contain offensive speech, images and video, that content is protected by the first amendment. Parents of tweens and teens are empowered to take away their kids’ smartphones or disallow smartphones altogether. Though the federal government will likely crack down on internet porn through an initiative such as Project 2025, actual speech should not be censored in any way.

GARM’s member base might be offended by certain statements made on X yet that should not preclude them from advertising. The plain truth is that GARM is portrayed as a harmless WEF flagship project yet it is a trojan horse. GARM is being used to usher in a new era of online censorship through corporate fascism.

It’s Four Billion Versus One Anti-speech Cabal

GARM is up against nearly four billion online users intent on speaking freely. We shouldn’t let a cabal of the world’s wealthiest and most diabolical individuals shape or mute the online discourse.

It is time that we think of X, Meta, YouTube comment sections and other web-based forums as the modern version of the agora in ancient Greece. The Greeks wouldn’t let a small group of powerful businessmen censor speech at the agora. We shouldn’t allow GARM and the WEF to control our speech on X and other online platforms.