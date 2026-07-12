Jim Jordan Report

Jim Jordan Report

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Jim Blake's avatar
Jim Blake
14h

For now, I have decided to simply not watch games anymore to avoid the money grabbing system currently in place. Sad.

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Jerry Koski's avatar
Jerry Koski
16h

It’s why long time fans like myself; who as a young boy in the 70’s, grew up watching all the sports and games on regular tv (Ali fights included) have slowly stopped watching it all. NBA- done for years, MLB- done, NFL- dwindled considerably and headed that way. I’ll watch NHL and some golf if the weather is bad outside

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