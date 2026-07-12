WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE TO HERE FROM JIM JORDAN

A Green Bay Packers fan living in Dallas wants one simple thing. Watch his team play on Sunday. Jim Jordan’s committee did the math on what that actually takes now, and the answer should make every football fan furious.

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For the 2026 season, that hypothetical Packers fan needs access to Fox, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, NBC, ESPN, and CBS just to catch his team’s full schedule, according to a House Judiciary Committee report Jordan’s office released this summer. “For the 2026 season, the Packers are scheduled to play eight games on Fox, two games on Amazon Prime Video, two games on Netflix, two games on NBC, one game on ESPN, one game on CBS, and one unscheduled game,” the report states. Six separate platforms, six separate subscriptions, all to follow one team through one season.

Jordan didn’t hold back describing the absurdity of it. “So, it’s broadcast on Sunday, cable on Monday night. On Thursday it’s on streaming,” he said. “On holidays it can be all four of those, streaming, satellite, cable or broadcast. Same on Christmas day, same on the playoffs, and it’s for fans, it’s like I want to find our team and watch our team and oh by the way it costs a lot of money as well to do that.”

Why has following one team turned into a part-time research project?

Because the NFL has been quietly stretching a sixty five year old law far past what it was ever designed to do. The Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 gave the league a narrow antitrust exemption specifically so teams could pool broadcast rights and sell them together, keeping games on free television and helping a struggling young league survive. Jordan’s committee didn’t mince words about what that exemption has since become. Its interim report, bluntly titled “The Sports Broadcasting Act: A special-interest antitrust exemption gone awry,” argues the NFL used that narrow carve-out to build “one of the most powerful sports media businesses in the world.”

The numbers back up the frustration. Committee data found the average fan now needs to spend somewhere between $600 and $800 a season just to watch every game, and that’s before adding NFL Sunday Ticket, which alone runs another $480 a year. Add it all up, and OutKick’s own review found a fan trying to catch every nationally broadcast game plus Sunday Ticket is looking at over $1,000 for a single season. The league, meanwhile, just signed media rights deals worth roughly $110 billion.

Isn’t there something backwards about a law meant to protect fan access getting used to justify locking fans out unless they pay up?

The most damning detail buried in the report involves Sunday Ticket itself. According to internal documents the committee obtained, ESPN had proposed offering the package for around $70 a season, a price the NFL rejected outright. The league also blocked a team-by-team option that would have let fans pay only for their favorite team’s games instead of the entire league bundle. Jordan’s report found that most Sunday Ticket subscribers were never the “avid fans who want every game” the NFL claims to be serving. They were regular fans just trying to watch their one out-of-market team, stuck paying for a package covering thirty two teams because no smaller option existed.

Commissioner Roger Goodell was invited to explain all this directly to Congress. He declined, citing ongoing litigation, and left the league unrepresented at its own hearing.

This isn’t a partisan complaint either. Democratic Ranking Member Jamie Raskin stood right alongside Jordan on the substance, calling it “fundamentally unfair that the league should get billion-dollar deals, but the fans are left out in the cold.” When both sides of a bitterly divided Congress agree on something, that’s usually a signal the underlying problem is real, not manufactured.

The NFL insists 87 percent of its games remain available on free, over-the-air television. Jordan’s committee disputes that framing directly, noting the average game currently reaches only 39 percent of American households once you account for local blackouts, regional restrictions, and the growing slate of exclusively streamed matchups.

Jordan has since sent formal letters to the commissioners of the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL, asking all four leagues to brief Congress on whether the Sports Broadcasting Act needs to be modified or repealed entirely given how far the streaming landscape has moved since 1961. Whether that pressure forces real change or simply becomes another unanswered letter sitting in a commissioner’s inbox remains to be seen.

What isn’t in dispute is the frustration driving the fight. Football used to mean turning on a television. Now it means checking six different apps, remembering which platform has which game, and hoping your team doesn’t end up buried behind a paywall you haven’t subscribed to yet. Jordan’s committee put a dollar figure and a paper trail behind what fans have been grumbling about for years. The NFL still hasn’t shown up to answer for it.