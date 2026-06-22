A regular house judiciary committee exchange was rapidly transformed into an intense discussion over how local law enforcement react to federal scrutiny.

Jim Jordan took issue with Fairfax county prosecutor Steve Descano’s office regarding the timing of a public statement update on immigration enforcement immediately after being contacted by Congress. This is just another example of the increasing tension between the federal government and local enforcement as it relates to prosecutorial discretion and federal oversight.

Individuals tracking this subject matter realize that understanding what is happening involves having access to detailed records, and follow up reporting throughout numerous hearings.

Jim Jordan did not specifically suggest that Descano committed any type of illegal act in his line of questioning. Rather, he simply wished to inquire about the timing, and content of a website update.

But why? The explanation is laid out below for subscribers.