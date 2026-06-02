Rep. Jim Jordan is calling for charges to be dropped permanently against President Trump due to newly discovered evidence showing that the FBI failed to preserve key pieces of evidence in each of the cases.

Jordan’s request for the permanent dismissal of all remaining charges against Trump was made after years of court battles by many, including Trump supporters that they were simply trying to run out the clock on their opposition candidate.

Rep. Jordan’s call for action highlights increasing anger at how federal agencies have dealt with high profile investigations and raises questions regarding the methods used by federal investigators to obtain and handle evidence.

The manner in which the FBI preserved evidence in these cases has put the legitimacy of numerous lengthy prosecutions into question. Interested readers can get a comprehensive understanding of this developing story, along with regular updates, by subscribing to our publication for full access to coverage.

What’s in the FBI records? It’s a bit of a mystery. We provide the most likely outcome below for subscribers.