Factions of the American government have prioritized supporting violent gangs over supporting Donald Trump’s recent executive orders on immigration. The hypocrisy of the radical left in 2025 has been appalling.

In just 2 months, Donald Trump has swiftly reversed some of the chaos from the Biden-Harris administration. His efforts have reduced the free flow of fentanyl, put violent gang members in jail, and reduced the number of, new incidents at the border. However, Trump’s opponents don’t seem interested in celebrating these victories, and many are actively fighting against him on immigration.

The real tragedy is that Trump has accomplished all of this despite the strong resistance from some members of our government. Courts have tried to prevent the deportation of gang members, and members of our government have defied Trump’s executive orders. We could accomplish much more if we were united on this front.



Border security is a national security issue, and DNC politicians are standing in the way of these new solutions.

Jim Jordan Praises Trump for Solving the Border Crisis



Trump has accomplished in weeks what the DNC failed to achieve in four years. This has been yet another promise swiftly delivered during his first weeks in office.



Jim Jordan recently shared a post from Rapid Response 47, which shows that the number of illegal crossings plunged to a new 25-year low.

Trump’s clear stance against illegal immigration from day one has sent a very strong message to the world and has resulted in a massive decline in illegal immigration. He has also cracked down on gang members, whom the DNC previously let roam free in the country.

The Southern border crisis has led to an increased flow of drugs and criminals entering our country, and it should be treated as a serious national security threat.

Trump has made it very clear that Biden’s actions, or lack of actions, have been a major threat to our country. This activity has spread to major cities and would have continued branching out if Trump had not stepped in.



The border crisis is a direct result of left-wing negligence. It only took Trump one month to begin making real progress.

People have mocked Trump for his strong stance on tariffs and other measures to combat illegal immigration, but the results are clear. This stronger posture will send a clear message to illegal immigrants committing crimes in the United States and will dissuade new ones from entering. While Trump has a lot of damage to clean up, his initial work in February and March has been stellar.

Crushing Gang Activity



The Biden- Harris crime administration went to great lengths to allow violent criminals, from gangs like MS-13 and Tren de Aragua, to have free reign in the United States. The results have been catastrophic for many US cities.



Efforts from true leaders like Hoffman and Patel have led to the arrest of one of the leaders of the MS-13 gang, whose members have brutally killed teenagers.

These actions will send a clear message to any gang members who are thinking about illegally entering the United States. Moreover, other members of gangs like Tren de Aragua, who took over apartments in Colorado, now know there is a new sheriff in town.

Leaders like Nayeb Bukele have cooperated with the United States by bringing violent Tren de Aragua members to El Salvador to serve time in jail.

It is appalling that foreign leaders have been more reliable than the DNC and that the American public has been blind to the chaos caused by gangs like Tren de Aragua and MS-13. The DNC is defying the voice of the American people, who have decided that they have had enough of open borders.



DNC Thugs Block Trump



As always, the key question is: How much more could Donald Trump have accomplished without blue resistance?



Sadly, blue politicians have been less cooperative than foreign leaders like Bukele, who boasts one of the world’s highest political approval ratings. Many of Trump’s efforts have been undermined by these DNC thugs, who have abused their positions in Congress, the courts, and other parts of our government to resist these common-sense immigration policies.



Michelle Wu, the leader of one of America’s most dangerous cities, has announced her plans to stand in the way of Trump’s executive orders on illegal immigration.