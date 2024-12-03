Trump has been owning liberals through the appointment of new out of the box cabinet members, bringing in bright and more loyal members into our government.



His vice president nomination was also a very revolutionary choice, as JD Vance is a very high-quality individual who did not follow the typical path of a career politician. Months after he was selected, JD Vance has shown the world what a capable leader he will be. The left has nothing on Vance, and could only project and call him weird while he trounced their VP candidate in the debate.

Most importantly, JD Vance’s background is very respectable and will be able to give him the power to motivate millions of Americans across the country. As a political role model, JD Vance is proof that the American dream is still accessible to anyone, regardless of their wealth, background, or any other issues that they may face. The revival of this mindset, coupled with an overhaul of corrupt factions of our government, could help create an economic and cultural revival in the United States.

Jim Jordan Praises JD Vance

JD Vance has become one of the main heroes of the Republican party, after emerging as Donald Trump’s VP pick. He has gained popularity due to his stellar debate performance, impressive background, and common sense economic and foreign policies.



Jim Jordan recently praised JD Vance for embodying the American dream.





JD Vance’s narrative is quite rare among the political community, as he grew up in a challenging situation and rose to the top through his military service and diligent work in the private sector. He was Yale-educated and successful in the private sector and didn’t need to turn to politics to be successful.

Success Amid His Appalachia Upbringing

JD Vance embodies the American rags to riches dream, as he was able to go from growing up in a broken family in Ohio to becoming one of the most powerful people in the country. Our media has spent so much time preaching lies about white privilege, that they forget about many Americans like JD Vance who grew up in communities that struggle with extreme poverty. Luckily, this method cost them the election and handed the country a stellar leader like JD Vance.



JD Vance has witnessed the opioid crisis in America firsthand, as he grew up in a home that struggled with addiction. Luckily, his mom has now been sober for around 10 years and they still maintain a very strong relationship. JD Vance wrote all about these struggles in his book Hillbilly Elegy, which sold around 1.6 million copies.

JD Vance recently commented on his upbringing and how he was able to overcome these struggles.

“Now, people ask me, how is it that you were able to grow up in a poor family, grow up in a family that was struggling, had a lot of chaos and a lot of trouble? And the answer is because, one, this is the greatest country in the world, and the American dream is still possible. The second answer is because I had a Mamaw who was tough as nails, and she kept me on the right path.”

This story shows how anyone in America can overcome a challenging environment through hard work and the support of family members. The American dream is not just for the wealthy or even middle class, but also for anyone who is struggling and dealing with poverty and other issues. The DNC, which has been pushing against the nuclear family, hates these types of stories that break their narrative. JD Vance was able to maintain his positive relationship with his family, despite these setbacks, and he did not use this tragic upbringing as an excuse.

Career and Other Accomplishments

Like many people in the United States, JD Vance did not come from wealth and couldn’t afford to go directly to college. Instead, he served in the Marines for four years before enrolling in a modest public university in Ohio to study political science. This route is very modest and accessible for anyone in the United States who maintains decent grades in high school and is willing to put in the work.



Afterward, JD Vance was able to excel to even greater heights by being admitted to law school at Yale University. Notably, only around 16% of Senate members obtained a degree from an Ivy League school. He spent time during his career working for the US Court of Appeals and later pivoted to venture capital when he worked for a firm founded by Peter Thiel.

JD Vance has been very humble about his accomplishments and notes that anyone in the United States can pursue a path of excellence.

“Today people look at me, at my job and my Ivy League credentials, and assume that I’m some sort of genius, that only a truly extraordinary person could have made it to where I am today. With all due respect to those people, I think that theory is a load of bullshit.”

JD Vance has often focused on how hard work can help uplift anyone’s economic condition. But, he also focuses on the power of ideas, and how having the right attitude can help someone, while the wrong type of thinking can sabotage someone’s success. He made the following comment during his recent Joe Rogan interview.

“We are the hardware. We are biological organisms. We’re the hardware. The software is the ideas we have in our head. Certain software promotes human flourishing and certain software destroys human flourishing.”

This type of thinking is crucial for the United States, as the woke mind virus has filled Americans’ heads with many types of corrupt ideas about the accessibility of the American dream.

The Country’s Greatest Underdog

JD Vance had a very short political career before Trump asked him to become his VP pick. Just months after being picked, Vance was able to showcase his strength during multiple interviews, and he also destroyed Walz in the VP debate. JD Vance is now a solid choice for the 2028 presidential candidate. This would be an amazing success story for the country, as JD Vance came from rural Ohio, which was plagued by an opioid crisis.



JD Vance brings a very fresh approach to politics, as he focuses a lot on attitude and individual responsibility, and is easily equipped to take on woke ideology, toxic foreign policies, and other economic issues that politicians in our country are struggling to address. His ascent is a victory for America and can help revive the glory of the American dream.