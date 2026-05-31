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Why does a nearly forgotten federal law remain unenforced as poisonous chemical abortion pills are sent to women across America?

Kristan Hawkins, the courageous leader of Students for Life (the nation’s largest youth led prolife organization), issued a direct public call-out to Rep. Jim Jordan on social media.

She challenged him to use his power as the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee to enforce the Comstock Act immediately against illegal distributors of chemical abortion drugs such as mifepristone. There is nothing optional about the law passed in 1873 prohibiting the sending of “abortion” materials, including deadly mifepristone, through the postal service.

America’s Women Deserve Better

Imagine receiving a box of poison from the USPS with no medical oversight; no immediate access to emergency treatment nearby.

Alone, women hemorrhage; hospitals and emergency departments become overwhelmed; Big Pharma and activist judges laugh.

The Comstock Act clearly outlines the law. Specifically, Section 1461 of Title 18 makes it a crime punishable by fine and/or imprisonment for anyone to send “any drug or medicine” intended to cause an abortion through the mail. Yet, despite the obvious danger, the Biden administration allowed mail-order mifepristone to begin shipping in May 2021.

The courts have continued to twist the law into knots, stating that it simply does not apply. Hawkins succinctly states: enforcement is required, not subject to debate.

Rep. Jordan understands well the concept of weapons used against Americans. His House Judiciary Committee has already begun issuing subpoenas to censorious Big Tech companies.

Will Jordan take action on America’s poisonous abortion pills? If so, what’s the plan?

Subscribe today and you’ll find out below.

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