Trump has been charging forward to address all of the economic and border security issues created by the Biden-Harris administration. Even after experiencing violent resistance from the DNC, Trump has brought border incidents to a new low and has deported an increasing number of violent criminals.

One of the latest developments that Trump is working on is a Reconciliation Bill, which focuses on delivering tax and economic benefits for corporations and middle-class Americans. The bill will also be instrumental in continuing to fix our border security and to ensure Trump has the resources he needs to succeed against vicious and baseless attacks from the left.



The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) was an extremely successful policy implemented by Trump. This new bill will help sustain some of these same economic policies and ensure we resolve the DNC-created border disaster.





Jim Jordan Praises the New Reconciliation Bill



The Biden crime administration was an absolute wreck for the country’s economy and national security. Two of the hardest hit areas, which Trump immediately began to focus on when elected, include our economy and border security.

Jim Jordan recently praised the new reconciliation bill, which will help the United States secure the border and restore the economy.

Even after Trump was elected this term, the DNC has been sabotaging itself by violently and irrationally opposing Trump’s common-sense economic and border policies. This reconciliation bill will help improve our border security, remove violent criminals from the country, and set our economy back on track.

A Well-Received Response

This bill will have a strong impact on the economy in the next four years. Workers will be able to bring in higher salaries, and some of the tax-saving measures, such as child tax credits and no tax on tips, will help boost consumer spending.

The DNC has been throwing a hissy fit about this bill, which provides a healthy balance of support for both corporations and middle-class Americans. The White House Gov website recently posted positive feedback about this bill:

AXPC noted it would help boost American energy security

NumberUSA noted the extra 10,000 ICE agents would help secure the border

UBER SEO noted the benefits of the no tax on tips policy

In essence, this bill pushes for a stronger and safer economy, which is less vulnerable to various national security risks. The DNC is going to have a hard time fighting this one, especially because of all the populist economic policies attached to this bill.

Securing the US Border

Trump wasted no time and immediately began to secure our border. Illegal border crossings are already down by 90% compared to the same period last year, when our prior Border Czar left the country wide open for anyone to enter as they pleased.

The new bill includes $45 billion for a border wall, $45 billion for migrant detentions, and $15 billion for deportations. It would increase the fees for several services and also spend more money on securing our border and removing dangerous individuals from the country.

Trump has been meeting unnecessary resistance from the DNC party, which cares nothing about protecting our population from dangerous criminals and keeping our borders secure.

It's a sad state of affairs when the president of El Salvador is more cooperative than many DNC politicians. The current legal process is broken, and allows dangerous criminals to remain in the country because it's too challenging to deport them.



Continued Tax Cuts



One of the most noteworthy benefits of this bill will be the new tax cuts that come with it. Notably, these changes have had a history of boosting economic growth and helping support lower and middle-income Americans.



Numerous research organizations have noted the positive effects of the 2017 TCJA and how continuing these measures would have a strong impact on the economy.

This new bill would keep the corporate tax rate capped at 37%, a must for attracting foreign entrants to the market and encouraging existing companies to invest to ramp up manufacturing. We are lucky that Kamala was not elected, as the first thing she would have done would be to hike taxes and even consider crazy measures like unrealized capital gains taxes.



This bill will also continue to provide support for middle-class Americans. Again, this is not a new impact or lip service, as Trump already delivered similar economic benefits in 2017-2020. Trump will increase the child tax credit, encouraging more couples to have kids, and will also implement a policy that prevents tips or overtime earnings from being taxed.

This bill also addresses the issue of some foreign workers earning money in the United States and sending it abroad. There will also be a 5% tax on international remittances, which can help provide financial support for the government as it rolls out pro middle class economic initiatives.





Healing from the DNC

This bill will produce the recovery efforts that we need to undo the train wreck that was the Biden-Harris administration. Trump was unnecessarily interrupted by Covid and election fraud in the early 2020s, which derailed his previous efforts during his first term. However, this bill looks like it will continue to draw on the benefits of the TCJA, while providing additional economic benefits for corporations and middle-class Americans.



When it came to energy, Biden was a joke. He failed to ramp up our energy production and instead drained our SPR during a war. Trump’s energy policies will boost our national security and keep inflation low. Americans will have access to affordable energy, and we can ensure that we move towards energy independence to become an AI superpower and improve our national security.



The situation with the border was way out of control, as the Biden crime administration let in gang members and people with ties to ISIS. The deep state’s claws are so deep in this artificial border crisis that Trump is still facing heavy resistance from the DNC as he tries to deport gang members who are illegally residing in the country. This bill will hopefully help other branches of the government wake up and stop pushing back against Trump’s progress in restoring the border crisis.



Most importantly, the Biden-Harris administration crushed the middle class economically. Trump’s plan includes a healthy balance of corporate benefits and middle-class relief, such as no tax on tips and child tax credit initiatives.



These policies will help create a benchmark of success for a total of eight years, during both of Trump’s terms, which would be a major economic win for the Republican Party. While the media is focused on short-term impacts of tariffs, Trump is unveiling a plethora of economic catalysts that will make the United States a better place for both corporations and the middle class.