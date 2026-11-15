Jim Jordan: “Let Him Out the Back Door”

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A New York sheriff explains exactly what state law forces him to do when ICE asks for a safe handoff.

Jim Jordan didn’t need to editorialize much during this exchange. He just asked the question and let Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar answer it directly. “When ICE notifies you, sends a detainer, in New York what do you have to do?” Jordan asked.

“Let him out the back door,” Akshar said.

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The Law Behind the Line

Jordan walked through exactly what New York’s Local Cops, Local Crimes Act changed. Signed by Governor Hochul, the law ends the agreements sheriffs previously had with ICE — 287(g) partnerships, housing contracts, and the basic ability to coordinate with federal authorities on people already sitting in county jail for committing a crime.

Jordan laid out the scenario plainly: someone gets arrested in Broome County. ICE sends a detainer identifying the person as in the country illegally, requesting notice before release so federal agents can take custody through a safe, orderly handoff between facilities. Under the new law, that coordination is no longer allowed. The person simply has to be released.

Nobody Comes Out Safer

Jordan asked Akshar three direct questions in a row, and got the same answer every time.

Is it safer for deputies? “No.” Safer for the public? “No.” Safer for the individual himself? “No.”

That’s the part of the exchange that’s traveled the furthest. A policy built around the word “safety” — the Local Cops, Local Crimes Act — produced a sheriff testifying under oath that it makes the situation more dangerous for everyone involved, including the person being released.

Why Akshar Sued His Own State

Akshar and fifteen other New York sheriffs have sued the state over the law, and Jordan gave him room to explain why. “Because it’s about standing up for public safety,” Akshar said. “Standing up for the job the men and women in uniform do every day. Standing up against the erosion of accountability and common sense. Standing up for victims of preventable tragedies.”

Akshar didn’t mince words about what he thinks the law actually does. “This law isn’t ‘local cops, local crimes,’” he said. “It’s Albany taking the keys when a local cop wants a federal partner.”

He was also clear about where his accountability lies. He doesn’t answer to Kathy Hochul or Letitia James, Akshar said — he answers to the people of Broome County.

The Bigger Pattern Jordan Sees

Jordan closed by tying the exchange to a broader pattern he’s argued plays out across sanctuary jurisdictions nationwide: allow large numbers of people to enter, build sanctuary policies that block removal of those who go on to commit crimes, then strip local law enforcement of even the ability to give ICE a heads-up when that same person is already sitting in a jail cell.

For a hearing built around housing contracts, jail reimbursements, and 287(g) agreements, the exchange that spread the furthest was the simplest one: a direct question, and a five-word answer that summed up the entire policy.

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