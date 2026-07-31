Jim Jordan Report

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David R Banks's avatar
David R Banks
13h

Biden’s ENTIRE presidency is NULL and VOID!!! Where do we even begin?!!!

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AMV's avatar
AMV
17h

Why are we not calling out the dementia laden Biden’s fake pardon for Fauci! He didn’t sign it, he doesn’t know about it, he was totally oblivious during the last 2 years of his horrific presidency! The pardon should be null and void! I’m just saying! I want to know who used the auto pen for all the pardons! Somehow no one saying!

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