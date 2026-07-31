“Fauci lied. He knew lockdowns, masks and social distancing didn’t work. Now he’s taking the fifth.”

Jim Jordan didn’t wait for a Senate hearing to lay out his case against Anthony Fauci. He built the entire indictment in a single tweet, item by item, months before this week’s hearing gave the country a courtroom to test it in.

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“Fauci’s lies:” Jordan posted, followed by a list that reads today like a checklist of everything the country was told during COVID that later fell apart. It wasn’t gain-of-function research. It didn’t come from a lab. The lab didn’t use taxpayer money. The vaccinated couldn’t get it or transmit it. Masks worked. Six feet of social distancing was based on science. There was no natural immunity.

Every single item on that list has since been challenged, walked back, or directly contradicted by evidence that’s now sitting in the public record.

The Diaries Made Jordan’s Case for Him

Jordan’s most recent posts didn’t need to rely on speculation anymore. He pointed directly to the release of what’s become known as Fauci’s diaries, more than 1,100 pages of personal notes that HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. turned over to Senators Rand Paul and Ron Johnson. Kennedy summed up what those pages actually showed in blunt terms: “The starkest impression from reading the diaries is the striking contrast between what he was saying privately and what he was saying publicly.”

Jordan didn’t let that contrast go unnoticed. “Everything Dr. Fauci told us turned out to be false,” he wrote. “Big Media spread his lies. Big Tech censored any skeptics.” That’s not just a criticism of one man’s judgment during a crisis. It’s an accusation that an entire information ecosystem, from the press to the platforms Americans relied on for news, actively worked to suppress the very people who turned out to be right.

Then came the hearing itself. Jordan’s post the day after cut straight to the point. “Fauci lied,” he wrote. “He knew lockdowns, masks and social distancing didn’t work. Now he’s taking the fifth.” That single post pulled in 2.2 million views and over 22,000 likes within a day, a sign of just how many Americans had been waiting years for this exact moment of accountability.

111 Times Is Not a Coincidence

What happened at Wednesday’s hearing gave Jordan’s accusations a courtroom’s worth of weight. Fauci, appearing under subpoena before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, invoked the Fifth Amendment 111 times, refusing to answer even the most basic questions put to him. This from a man who had appeared before Congress more than 250 times over his career without ever once needing that protection.

Jordan’s second question that same week gets right to the heart of what still hasn’t been answered. “Why did Fauci say it didn’t start in the lab?” That’s the question underneath everything else. Not whether mistakes were made during an unprecedented crisis, which would be understandable, but why a public official spent years projecting total certainty about claims his own private notes reportedly suggest he didn’t actually hold.

A Track Record That Held Up

What separates Jordan’s criticism from typical political noise is the paper trail behind it. He wasn’t guessing when he wrote that list of Fauci’s lies. He was cataloging claims that had already been publicly stated, then tracking each one as it collapsed under scrutiny, one item at a time, over years.

That’s the pattern worth sitting with. A list Jordan compiled well before this week’s hearing has now been reinforced by a subpoenaed witness who chose silence over 111 separate opportunities to explain himself. Jordan spent years asking the questions. This week, the country finally got to watch what happens when someone refuses to answer them.