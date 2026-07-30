Jim Jordan has spent this year chasing fraud on two completely different fronts, a billion-dollar healthcare scam and a Democratic fundraising platform allegedly awash in foreign money. Put the two side by side, and the picture that emerges says something bigger than either story alone.

Paid subscribers get access to the full archive and early releases.

Start with the number Jordan himself amplified: “$27 MILLION taxpayer dollars. 455 fraudsters taken down.” That’s not hyperbole. It’s the real total from the Justice Department’s 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown, which charged 455 defendants, including 90 doctors and licensed medical professionals, in connection with more than $6.5 billion in false claims. This wasn’t a routine bust. It spanned 56 federal districts and 45 states, with 50 state Medicaid Fraud Control Units involved, the most cooperation the Department has ever coordinated on a single takedown.

The details behind the headline number are almost too brazen to believe. One Los Angeles hospice owner ran a $27 million scheme built on stealing the identities of dead people, bribing a funeral home employee $1,000 to $3,000 per name to get information on recently deceased Medicare beneficiaries, then billing the government for hospice care those people obviously never received. He spent the proceeds on a Rolls-Royce Phantom. Another defendant diverted $27 million from a $67 million Illinois Medicaid scheme into brokerage accounts, a luxury car dealership, real estate, and jewelry. Investigators seized a Bentley, a yacht cheekily named “Butt Nekkid,” an $865,000 necklace, and a half-million-dollar Ferrari, all bought with stolen taxpayer money meant for the sick and the elderly.

Why does fraud on this scale keep slipping through for years before anyone catches it?

Because the systems meant to catch it were built to process claims quickly, not scrutinize them closely, and fraudsters have gotten remarkably sophisticated at exploiting that gap. It took a dedicated Data Fusion Center combining data analytics with financial intelligence review just to catch the Illinois scheme, and even then, the defendant had been submitting claims for over 500 hours of counseling per day, an amount physically impossible for real providers to deliver, for who knows how long before anyone flagged it.

That same instinct, follow the money and ask who benefits from nobody checking, is exactly what’s driven Jordan’s other major fraud fight this year. Alongside House Administration Chairman Bryan Steil and Oversight Chairman James Comer, Jordan has spent over a year investigating ActBlue, the Democratic Party’s dominant fundraising platform. Jordan didn’t mince words about where the investigation is heading. “It sure looks like the evidence is pointing in that direction, that they were taking a lot of foreign money,” he said.

That’s a serious allegation, and it’s backed by real findings, not speculation. The committees’ own joint report found ActBlue made its fraud-prevention rules “more lenient” twice in 2024, even as fraud on the platform was accelerating, including from foreign sources. In a single thirty-day window that fall, investigators identified 237 separate donations from foreign IP addresses using domestic prepaid cards, a classic technique for disguising money’s true origin. Internal training materials instructed new fraud-prevention staff to “look for reasons to accept contributions” rather than flag anything suspicious.

Isn’t that the same pattern showing up twice, just in different disguises? A system that processes money fast and asks questions rarely, whether it’s a federal health program or a national political fundraising platform.

ActBlue’s response to scrutiny has looked a lot like an organization with something to hide. Executives have resigned amid internal allegations of retaliation. The company’s last remaining staff lawyer was reportedly placed on leave without email access. And the New York Times has reported that ActBlue’s CEO may have directly misled Congress about how the platform screens foreign donations, a claim serious enough that Jordan and his co-chairmen said it “raises serious questions” about intentional deception under oath.

Two totally different worlds, healthcare billing and campaign finance, both run through systems that quietly loosened their own safeguards at the exact moment bad actors needed the door left open. That’s not a coincidence Jordan discovered by accident. It’s the product of committees and task forces actually doing the unglamorous work of pulling financial records and asking uncomfortable questions until the numbers stop adding up.

$27 million stolen from dying patients and their families. Millions more in suspicious foreign donations flowing through a platform that funds federal campaigns. Different rackets, same lesson. Fraud doesn’t announce itself. It hides in systems built to move fast, and it survives only as long as nobody with subpoena power bothers to look closely enough to notice.