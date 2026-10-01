Jim Jordan Just Watched An ActBlue Cofounder Take The Fifth Six Times In A Row

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Six questions. Six pleas of the Fifth Amendment. If ActBlue has nothing to hide, somebody forgot to tell their own cofounder.

Matt DeBergalis, cofounder of ActBlue, sat down for a closed-door deposition with House committee investigators this June, and by the time it was over he had invoked his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination six separate times rather than answer basic questions from Rep. Jim Jordan about his own organization’s donation practices.

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The Question That Started It All

Jordan opened with the number that should worry every American who cares about the integrity of elections. Your board chairman said ActBlue accepted up to 38 million contributions in 2024 that had the signs of foreign origin, Jordan said. How much fraud is too much fraud?

DeBergalis did not answer. On the advice of counsel, I respectfully declined to answer the question pursuant to my Fifth Amendment rights under the Constitution.

That is not a denial. That is a cofounder of a platform that processes hundreds of millions of dollars in political donations refusing, under oath, to give a number on how much of that money might not even be legally allowed into the American political system in the first place.

Russia, Fraud Standards, And A Legal Team That Walked Out

Jordan kept going, and DeBergalis kept invoking the same right, question after question. How many foreign contributions did ActBlue accept? Fifth Amendment. How much money did ActBlue accept from Russia? Fifth Amendment.

Then Jordan asked something that should raise eyebrows all on its own. Why did your entire legal team quit? Your in-house legal team? Fifth Amendment again. Did your legal team quit because of reduced fraud standards? Same answer.

Think about what that means for a second. An entire in-house legal team walked away from ActBlue, and the cofounder will not even confirm under oath whether it had anything to do with the organization loosening its own fraud safeguards. Lawyers do not typically resign en masse from a stable, well-run operation. Something happened, and DeBergalis was not willing to say what.

The Question Jordan Saved For Last

Jordan wrapped up the exchange with the question that cuts straight to the heart of the matter. We won’t keep you here all day, but let me just do one more. Did you weaken your fraud standards to help Democrats?

On the advice of counsel, I respectfully declined to answer the question pursuant to my Fifth Amendment rights under the Constitution.

Six for six. Every single question that touched on foreign money, fraud detection, or the legal team’s exodus got the exact same rehearsed non-answer.

What Taking The Fifth Actually Signals Here

Nobody serious pretends that invoking the Fifth Amendment is, by itself, an admission of guilt. It is a constitutional right, and DeBergalis is entitled to use it. But context matters, and the context here is a cofounder of the largest Democratic fundraising platform in the country refusing to answer a single question about foreign donations, Russian money, or why his own lawyers walked out the door, all in the same sitting.

If ActBlue’s fraud standards were rock solid, wouldn’t the easiest thing in the world be to simply say so? If the legal team left for unrelated reasons, why not just say that instead of hiding behind the Fifth on that question too?

Jordan is not letting this go, and he should not. When up to 38 million contributions carry signs of foreign origin and the man who built the platform will not even discuss it under oath, that is not a closed matter. That is the beginning of an investigation that deserves to go a lot further than one deposition.

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