Jim Jordan Just Said Something About Trump and Iran That Every Skeptic Needs to Hear.

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Jim Jordan just came out of a classified briefing with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and he said something that cuts through every piece of media noise around the Iran deal.

I trust the president. I do not believe he will make a bad deal for America.

That is not blind loyalty. That is a track record argument.

Every previous president looked at Iran’s nuclear program and found reasons not to act. Too risky. Too complicated. Too destabilizing. Obama gave them pallets of cash and a deal they violated immediately. Bush talked tough and did nothing definitive. The foreign policy establishment spent decades managing the Iran problem rather than solving it.

Then Trump came along and launched Operation Midnight Hammer and Operation Epic Fury. He did what no other president was willing to do. He moved decisively, with force, and changed the situation on the ground.

Jordan remembers something else. In Trump’s first term everyone said you cannot move the American embassy to Jerusalem. It will destroy the peace process. It will inflame the region. It cannot be done. Trump said he told the people he was going to do it. Then he did it. The sky did not fall.

That is the president Jordan is trusting on Iran. Not a politician who promises and pivots. A man who tells voters what he is going to do and then does it.

The MOU is not a binding agreement. It is a framework for negotiation around a set of principles. Jordan is watching carefully. But he has complete confidence that the man who took on Iran when nobody else would is not going to hand them a win at the negotiating table.

Obama era deep state corruption created the conditions that allowed Iran to pursue nuclear weapons for decades. Jim Jordan has spent his career exposing that corruption and supporting the president willing to finally end it.

This newsletter covers every move Jordan makes inside and outside the hearing room.

44% off forever because the 44th president’s administration enabled Iran’s nuclear ambitions and Jim Jordan has never stopped fighting to hold that era accountable.

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