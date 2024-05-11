Over the past several years, there has been a growing pattern of large (and otherwise apolitical) companies inserting themselves into political debates and culture wars. These businesses are choosing this route despite their massive customer bases that exist across party lines.
Many people have questioned what led companies like Disney, Bud Light, the N…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Jim Jordan Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.