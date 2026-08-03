Jim Jordan didn’t just tweet about New York’s sanctuary policies and move on. His committee actually acted on it. “@JudiciaryGOP launches investigation of Tisch, Bragg and other NYC officials over sanctuary laws,” Jordan posted, sharing coverage confirming the House Judiciary Committee had opened a formal probe.

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That’s a meaningful escalation from typical political criticism. A congressional committee opening an investigation means subpoena power, document requests, and testimony under oath, not just a strongly worded press release. Jordan’s committee is targeting the officials most directly responsible for enforcing, or refusing to enforce, immigration law at the local level in America’s largest city.

Jordan has been sounding the alarm about the direction of New York’s leadership for months, and his sharpest warning came well before Mamdani even took office. “Where do the prisoners go when Mamdani abolishes prisons in NYC?” Jordan asked back in November, a question that captured exactly the kind of governing philosophy he believes is now running the city.

The concerns aren’t limited to criminal justice policy either. Reporting from the New York Post, amplified by commentators reacting to Jordan’s post, surfaced photos of Mamdani smiling arm-in-arm with a Brooklyn imam described as an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, a figure reportedly linked to other terrorist activity in the United States, including urging “jihad” against New York City. One commentator’s reaction was blunt: “Arrest Mamdani.”

Put those threads together and the picture Jordan’s committee is investigating comes into focus. A mayor whose associations have drawn scrutiny over ties to extremism, governing a city whose sanctuary policies Jordan’s committee believes shield officials from accountability on immigration enforcement, all while floating criminal justice positions extreme enough that a sitting congressman is publicly asking where violent offenders would even go under his policies.

That’s not a hypothetical concern anymore. It’s now the subject of a formal congressional investigation, with the actual authority to compel answers from the officials running the country’s largest city.

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