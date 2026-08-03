Jim Jordan Report

Jim Jordan Report

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William1Oliver's avatar
William1Oliver
8h

CLOSELY ASSOCIATED INFO = The MUSLIM-Islam 1991 plan to takeover America

. . . . . Abbreviated + my Study Notes. https://substack.com/home/post/p-189132042

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@OKayFreedom's avatar
@OKayFreedom
11h

GETT'EM!!

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