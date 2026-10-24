Jim Jordan Just Laid Out Everything Democrats Will Do If They Win the House

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Ten days.

That is all the time left to decide whether Jim Jordan keeps the tools he needs to hold the left accountable or whether everything he has been fighting for gets buried under a Democrat majority that will spend the next two years doing what Democrats always do when they get power.

Subscribe to the Jim Jordan Report and get independent coverage of the fight that ends in 10 days. 44% off forever. Vote Republican on November 3rd.

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After a father testified about his daughter being permanently disabled by an illegal alien driver, Senator Chris Murphy went on television and said that undocumented immigrants commit crimes at lower rates than American citizens.

Jordan’s response was direct.

That is their systematic plan. Let in 10 million illegal migrants. Create sanctuary jurisdictions across 18 cities and 11 states covering nearly a third of the country. Make those jurisdictions a magnet for more illegal immigration. Then refuse to fund ICE. Shut down the government twice to protect that refusal.

The consequences are not statistics. They are Stephanie Minter, killed by someone the FBI had been warned about in an email saying he was going to hurt someone bad. He should have been turned over to ICE. He should have been deported. The sanctuary system made sure that did not happen.

Tell that to Senator Murphy.

Jordan is also demanding the FBI turn over all evidence related to a 2020 classified operation codenamed Round River. The operation classified Trump administration officials and allies as conduits of Russian disinformation. Here is the critical fact.

The FBI had 14 confidential human sources saying the Biden family was involved in corrupt activity. Hunter Biden. Burisma. All of it. Instead of following those leads, the FBI ran an operation to discredit the people who were looking into the Biden family.

Jordan connected the pattern going back a decade.

2016. Peter Strzok and Lisa Page running an operation to help Clinton and stop Trump.

2020. Round River, designed to help Biden and hurt Trump.

2024. Jack Smith, deployed specifically to keep Trump from returning to office.

Every single time Trump has run for president the federal government has run an operation against him. Jordan called it scary. He is right.

Then there is the Supreme Court.

House Democrats just voted to block a constitutional amendment capping the Supreme Court at nine justices. They want to add four. Not when Trump is president. They want to wait until a Democrat is in the White House and then flip the court to a 7 to 6 liberal majority. Jerry Nadler introduced the bill when Biden was president. Chuck Schumer stood on the steps of the Supreme Court and threatened Kavanaugh and Gorsuch by name.

They want to defend democracy by destroying it.

10 days until November 3rd.

If Democrats win the House, Round River gets buried. The sanctuary jurisdiction legislation dies in committee. The FBI accountability investigations end. And they start planning how to add four justices to the Supreme Court the moment they get a Democrat back in the White House.

If Republicans hold the majority, Jordan keeps his gavel. The investigations continue. The accountability moves forward.

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