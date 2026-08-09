Watch the video above for more on how this fight is unfolding.

Jim Jordan’s criminal referral against Jack Smith isn’t just sitting quietly at the Justice Department. Legal experts and conservative media are turning up the pressure in real time, and the language keeps getting sharper.

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Mike Davis, founder and president of the Article III Project, didn’t leave any ambiguity about where he stands. Appearing on Real America’s Voice, he said it flatly: “Jack Smith should be indicted.” Davis has spent years positioning himself as one of the sharper legal voices on the right, and his willingness to call for an actual indictment, not just an investigation, signals how seriously some conservative legal circles are taking Jordan’s underlying case.

Why does it take outside legal voices weighing in before a story like this gets the national attention it deserves?

The Case Jordan Built Isn’t Fading Quietly

Coverage of the referral has kept building since Jordan first sent his letter to the Justice Department. One widely shared post summarized the core accusation in blunt terms: Smith is accused of “misleading Congress during sworn testimony, under oath,” when he claimed he did not obtain or review lawmakers’ text messages. That’s the exact contradiction Jordan’s referral centers on, and it’s the detail driving continued coverage well past the initial news cycle.

Conservative commentators haven’t been shy about their expectations for the Justice Department either. One post pushing the story further read simply, “Do NOT go easy on this crook, DOJ!” That’s not measured legal analysis. It’s a demand for accountability from a base that’s watched years of investigations into Trump conclude without matching scrutiny ever landing on the people who ran them.

Here’s the sharp point worth sitting with. Whether or not the legal theory behind Jordan’s referral ultimately holds up in a courtroom, the pressure campaign building around it isn’t going away. Legal figures like Davis are willing to put their names behind a call for indictment, not just a call for review.

What Happens Next Still Isn’t Clear

The Justice Department has confirmed it received Jordan’s referral and said it will investigate the underlying claims. No charges have been filed. No timeline has been announced. What’s changed since the referral first went out is the volume of voices now demanding the department actually act on it rather than let it quietly stall.

That’s the tension defining this story right now. A formal referral sits with real documentation behind it, a chairman willing to put his name on the accusation, and now legal figures publicly calling for indictment rather than just review. Whether the Justice Department moves as fast as that pressure campaign wants remains the open question.

For a closer look at how this is playing out, watch the video below.