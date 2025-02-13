It’s gratifying to watch the radical Left cry and gnash their teeth as the Trump administration goes about Making America Great Again.

RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard are on track to be confirmed as Trump cabinet members. Pam Bondi is now the Attorney General, and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is hard at work rounding up criminal illegal immigrants.

If that’s not enough, Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are causing the Left shiver with rage by exposing the crazy Woke spending spree at USAID.

That’s just for starters. Trump has been in office for less than a month.

So far, so good.

With the flurry of activity coming out of Washington D.C., it would be easy to forget the lengths the Left went to bury Donald Trump before he could become president to do what he's doing–disrupting the swamp–just as he said he’d do.

That’s what many people on the Left–people like Fani Willis and the members of the J6 Committee–are hoping. They want the spotlight off of them and on Trump and his team.

That's why the Left despises Jim Jordan. They wouldn’t allow him to sit on the J6 Committee because he would have exposed it for aht it was–a sham.

Jordan knows what the Left tried to do to Trump. He’s not distracted by all the brouhaha blowing up the mainstream media.

Fani Willis beware. Jim Jordan’s coming after you. He has what it takes to take you to the mat.

A Wrestler’s Grit

Jordan is possibly the best wrestler ever elected to the office in the United States Government.

