Jim Jordan is Coming for Europe’s Censorship of X
If censorship of social media is allowed in Europe, it will eventually extend to the United States
What’s the difference between Europeans and Americans?
Euros are perfectly fine with the Nanny State telling them what to do and how to live.
Americans do as they may without asking for state permission.
Jim Jordan is doing everything in his power to preserve the American way of life. The effort includes thwarting social media censorship in Europe before it takes root in the United States.