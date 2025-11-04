For far too long, the true meaning of American citizenship has been bastardized by illegal aliens.

With Democrats backing them up every step of the way, illegals work day and night to use our country’s laws to their advantage.

This hurts real patriots and real Americans.

It drives up crime rates, kills jobs, and makes getting ahead more challenging. Letting illegal aliens take advantage of the 14th Amendment’s citizenship provisions also hurts our economy.

We REALLY saw this during the Biden regime.

Criminal invaders had their healthcare and hotel stays paid for by OUR taxes. As if that wasn’t horrendous enough, Democrats also made sure that illegals got driver’s licenses and Social Security numbers.

The insanity stops here.

That’s why Republican Rep. Jim Jordan is working to restore the TRUE meaning of the 14th Amendment.

This is Heading to the Supreme Court

Alongside other GOP congressional members, Jordan formally filed an amicus brief with the United States Supreme Court.

In this brief, SCOTUS justices are asked to conserve our Founding Fathers’ actual concept of citizenship. Suffice it to say, this does NOT extend to individuals with foreign alliances, i.e. illegals who come to America and have kids.

The danger of this can’t be underestimated. These criminal aliens know EXACTLY what they’re doing.

They aren’t just breaking the law when they enter our country. They’re also EXPLOITING loopholes within our Constitution.

Worse yet, Democrats remain all too happy to let illegals do this. The radical left, to its core, has a vested interest in keeping foreigners here.

Their goal? To eventually replace real American patriots.