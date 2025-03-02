With DOGE cutting billions from the American taxpayer’s debt, culminating recently in cuts to $14 million in savings for a program that was going to Serbia for “public procurement” or $10 million for male circumcision in Mozambique, Jim Jordan is all for it. He says the arguments from the left are crazy. The Department of Government Accountability has posted a website with the total DOGE fraud, waste, and abuse savings thus far. As of this writing, they’ve met 275% of their goal to save taxpayers more than $2 trillion.

Anyone who has ever run a viable business knows this kind of fraud, waste, and money laundering is unsustainable. Yet the squalling cries from Democrats are ear-piercing, if not laughable.

For or Against DOGE?

While Jim Jordan is cheering on DOGE’s actions, pointing to the fact that 70 percent of Americans think Trump and DOGE are doing exactly what they said they’d do, these “elected” or should we say, installed representatives are against DOGE:

Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), the vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, has criticized DOGE. She says that Elon Musk is an "unelected, unaccountable billionaire" with significant conflicts of interest. She contends that DOGE's measures are unlawful and undermine the nation's financial systems.

Funny then that Murray has not once gone on record to criticize other billionaires, also unelected officials, who have had great influence on our laws and elections, either through gag orders carried out on their social media platforms, or through the outright purchase of influence garnered by people like Mark Zuckerberg and George Soros.

Incidentally, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, donated approximately $400 million during the COVID-19 pandemic to Democrats. $350 million went to the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) and $50 million to the Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR). Wikileaks suggests you might want to look at where these two organizations receive funding from.

Soros got taxpayer funds through a non-government NGO (shadow government) to the tune of $260 million and turned around and gave $129 million to the Dems. That’s a nice little money laundering setup for a billionaire, is it not?

Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) calls DOGE's initiatives "unconstitutional and illegal," She doesn’t want funds withheld from Congress.

Isn’t it odd then that Rep. Lofgren has spent her entire career supporting bulls that give immigrants more rights and benefits than U.S. citizens? Shed also thinks Congress members should be immune to this kind of financial oversight. That’s a curious viewpoint, especially since she’s part of Nancy Pelosi’s committee. Yes, the Pelosi who received over $137 million of taxpayer dollars to fund her farm and other so-called non-profit initiatives that were a total fleecing of the American people.

Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) doesn’t want DOGE to block congressionally authorized funding but thinks it's perfectly o.k. for all our tech jobs to go to immigrants, and he’s still Facebook friends with alleged Chinese spy, Christine Fang.

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) hates the DOGE funding cuts at the Health and Human Services Department (HHS) even though the agency is replete with fraud and abuse.





Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was supportive of DOGE's plans to reduce defense spending at first but then criticized DOGE's actions calling them unconstitutional and a national security threat even though the Department of Defense creates a multi-billion dollar deficit for American taxpayers by colluding with the Military Industrial Complex to drum up endless wars that can never be won.

Others criticizing DOGE include Senator Lisa Murkowski, the famous insider trading queen, Nancy Pelosi, and many others who have benefited from an endless money train subsidized by American taxpayers, and a total lack of oversight by the U.S. Congressional Oversight Committee.

White these yahoos complain that DOGE’s cost-cutting measures violate the Constitution, and “jeopardize critical government functions and services,” they’ve conveniently forgotten that outright fraud and waste is 100% unconstitutional.

Few Voices of Reason Remain in Elected Positions

Few people with integrity remain in office to promote the work of DOGE and challenge the endless penny bank that the government constantly raids.

Before DOGE even existed people like Massie were sounding the alarms about government spending.

Representatives Jim Jordan, Thomas Massie, Rand Paul, and others stand as a voice of the people. They will hold the Deep State, using the Democrat puppets and thieves – fully accountable.